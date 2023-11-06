Black Panther and Avengers stuntman Taraja Ramsess, his 3 minor children die in horror crash in Georgia

StuntmanTaraja Ramsess, who worked on the Marvel films Black Panther and Avengers, tragically died in a car crash along a Georgia highway, alongside three of his children, on October 31. The 41–year-old, as well as his 13-year-old daughter Sundari Ramsess, 10-year-old son Kisasi Ramsess and newborn daughter Fugibo Ramsess were killed in the crash on Interstate 20 in Dekalb County, Georgia. Taraja Ramsess (L) his 13-year-old daughter Sundari Ramsess (R), 10-year-old son Kisasi Ramsess (Upper M) and newborn daughter Fugibo Ramsess (Lower M) were killed in the crash (chop.saki/Instagram, eyeakili/Instagram)

According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Ramsess was driving a pickup truck which was filled with children on Halloween night. The tragedy took place when the truck collided with a tractor-trailer. Ramses, Sundari and Fugibo were immediately killed. Kisasi and another girl, 3, were rushed to the hospital in critical condition, where Kisasi died. The girl is in serious but stable condition, according to authorities.

Ramsess worked in the film industry and notably did stunts for Marvel's Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, IMDb notes. He worked in the art department too, sometimes as a dresser. He was involved in more than 43 projects, including The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. A GoFundMe page is accepting donations that will “directly to the Ramsess family for funeral arrangements.”

‘He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children’

After Ramsess and his two children’s death, while Kisasi was still alive, Ramsess’ mother Akili Ramsess wrote on Instagram, “My beautiful, loving, talented son Taraja @chop.saki, along with two of my grand babies, his 13 yo daughter Sundari and his 8-week old newborn daughter Fujibo, were killed the previous night in a horrific traffic accident. My grandson, his 10yo son, Kisasi, "Sauce the Boss", is on life support. Two of my granddaughters survived, the 3-yo Shazia is still hospitalized but is recovering with minor injuries. All who knew and met him know how special Taraja was.”

She added, “He had a deep capacity for love and loved his children more than all. He loved his martial arts, motorcycles and all things related to filmmaking. He a very droll yet wicked sense of humor & yet could be as cornball corny as can be. Sundari, Sunny as she was called, also reflected that special light. Funny & loved to dance. Oh God! I can't believe they're gone! We are grieving and remain prayerful for my grandchildren's recovery. Thank you to so many who have already reached out with kind words and prayers.”

In a separate post after Kisasi’s death, she wrote, “Kisasi Adebayo joins his father Taraja @chop.saki and sisters Sundari and Fujibo on their journey. May God bless all their souls. You all will be missed.”