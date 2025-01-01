Menu Explore
Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni for severe emotional distress, mental pain, anguish, and lost wages

ByAnanya Das
Jan 01, 2025 08:00 AM IST

As per the statement by Blake Lively's team, “Wayfarer and its associates have violated federal and California state law by retaliating against her”.

Actor Blake Lively has sued her It Ends with Us co-star Justin Baldoni, his crisis managers--Melissa Nathan and Jennifer Abel, and Wayfarer Studios, which produced the film. As per TMZ, she has filed a lawsuit making a formal demand for money for severe emotional distress, mental pain and anguish, and lost wages. (Also Read | Blake Lively ready for ‘explosive start to the new year' with Ryan Reynolds by her side after Justin Baldoni complaint)

Justin Baldoni is yet to react after Blake Lively sued him.
Justin Baldoni is yet to react after Blake Lively sued him.

Blake Lively sues Justin Baldoni

The lawsuit is similar to the complaint filed with the California Civil Rights Commission. However, it has been filed in a federal court in New York.

The statement of Blake's attorneys read, "Earlier today, Ms Lively filed a federal complaint against Wayfarer Studios and others in the Southern District of New York. Ms Lively previously sent her California Civil Rights Department Complaint in response to the retaliatory campaign Wayfarer launched against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns. Unfortunately, Ms Lively’s decision to speak out has resulted in further retaliation and attacks."

What Blake's team said

"As alleged in Ms Lively’s federal Complaint, Wayfarer and its associates have violated federal and California state law by retaliating against her for reporting sexual harassment and workplace safety concerns. Now, the defendants will answer for their conduct in federal court. Ms Lively has brought this litigation in New York, where much of the relevant activities described in the Complaint took place, but we reserve the right to pursue further action in other venues and jurisdictions as appropriate under the law," it added.

What Blake alleged about Justin

As per the report, in the complaint earlier filed in California, Blake alleged sexual harassment and what she claims is a coordinated effort to destroy her reputation. Blake had claimed that that Justin unleashed a smear campaign against her. Justin's team called the allegations a false attempt to rehab her reputation.

About It Ends With Us

The duo starred in It Ends With Us which released in August this year. Justin also directed the film. It is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's bestselling 2016 novel.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
