Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon go Instagram official after Angelina Jolie admits she hasn't dated since divorce

Days after Angelina Jolie confessed that she has not dated anyone since her divorce from Brad Pitt, the Fight Club actor and his girlfriend Ines de Ramon have made their romance Instagram official.

Pitt and Ramon make relationship Instagram official

Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon make romance Instagram official.

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According to E! News, the couple recently attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding, which was held on July 3. Photos of the couple were first shared by their hairstylist Laurie Zanoletti, who posted pictures of them all dressed up for what has become one of the most talked-about weddings in the US.

She captioned the post, “My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc.”

The photos show the 62-year-old Pitt looking sharp in a black tuxedo as he posed with the 33-year-old de Ramon, who was seen wearing a sheer black gown before heading to New York City’s Madison Square Garden for the star-studded wedding. The first photo shows the couple posing together, while the remaining pictures feature individual portraits. The last photo captures Pitt and de Ramon sharing a playful moment.

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{{^usCountry}} Laurie shared the photos with the caption, "My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc🤍🥹." De Ramon later reshared the post on her Instagram Stories with Taylor Swift’s track "Lover" playing in the background. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Laurie shared the photos with the caption, "My favorite lovers @inesdrmn & Brad Pitt for an incredible moment in nyc🤍🥹." De Ramon later reshared the post on her Instagram Stories with Taylor Swift’s track "Lover" playing in the background. {{/usCountry}}

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Pitt on his love life being in the news

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Pitt and de Ramon were first linked in November 2022. However, they have largely kept their romance away from the spotlight. In recent months, though, the couple has become more open about their relationship. They even shared a sweet PDA moment at the French Open on June 6 while watching Mirra Andreeva defeat Maja Chwalinska.

The Ocean’s Eleven actor also addressed his relationships being constantly in the headlines during an interview with GQ in May 2025. Speaking about whether he carefully calculates his public appearances, he said, “No, dude, it’s not that calculated. Oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations? No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve. My personal life is always in the news. It’s been in the news for 30 years, bro. Or some version of my personal life, let’s put it that way. It’s been an annoyance I’ve had to always deal with in different degrees, large and small, as I do the things I really want to do."

What did Angelina Jolie say?

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While Pitt's divorce from Angelina Jolie was finalised in 2024 after a long legal battle, de Ramon also finalised her divorce from Paul Wesley in the same year.

Recently, in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment, Jolie opened up about her dating life. Speaking candidly, she shared that she hasn’t “dated since she divorced a decade ago”. "I'm thinking I have to live again. Be free again. In a way that maybe life has broken me a little bit," she said.