Edward Norton v Brad Pitt net worth: Who is richer? FIFA World Cup appearance sparks Fight Club 2 chatter

The actors had most famously appeared in David Fincher's 1999 movie based on Chuck Palahniuk's book of the same name, where Norton's character was the narrator and Pitt played the mercurial Tyler Durden.

Hollywood stars Edward Norton and Brad Pitt were spotted during the 2026 FIFA World Cup match between USA and Turkey, on June 25, setting off a stream of memes and leading to chatter about a possible Fight Club sequel.

For those who don't know the story of Fight Club, Durden was a figment of the narrator's (Norton's character's) imagination, which becomes evident only towards the end of the movie. Hence the photo of the two actors together has led to social media coming up with related quips.

“Edward Norton talking to no one at the World Cup tonight,” one page wrote. Even ESPN's SportsCenter joined in on the fun and wrote “Edward Norton talking to himself at the USA-Türkiye game.” Meanwhile, Yahoo Sports chose to go with an iconic line from the Fincher film.

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“Brad Pitt and Ed Norton in L.A. for Türkiye-United States. We know what they're not talking about, right?,” they joked.

This is a reference to the rules of Fight Club as explained by Durden. “1st & 2nd Rule: You do not talk about Fight Club,” Durden had said. There are eight rules in total, with the others being - If someone yells "stop!", goes limp, or taps out, the fight is over, Only two guys to a fight, One fight at a time, No shirts, no shoes, Fights will go on as long as they have to, and If this is your first night at Fight Club, you have to fight.

Pitt and Norton's appearance also sparked chatter of a possible Fight Club 2. “Edward Norton & Brad Pitt. Fight Club 2 confirmed?,” a page asked. However, the 56-year-old Norton and 62-year-old Pitt have no confirmed plans of appearing in a sequel. There's also no known Fight Club sequel in the works.

Meanwhile, their appearance together has also put focus on their net worths and who is the richer of the two actors. Here's all you need to know.

Brad Pitt vs Edward Norton net worth: Who is richer? Brad Pitt is estimated to have a net worth of about $400 million as per Celebrity Net Worth. While Pitt is an A-lister and one of Hollywood's biggest stars with movies like F1 to his name, he has also been a producer and snagged great endorsement deals with brands like Chanel, Brioni, and Honda, all of which has gone towards filling his coffers.

Edward Norton, meanwhile, has an estimated net worth of $300 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. This has come from his acting roles, which even includes Hulk. However, a lot of it reportedly also comes from savvy investments in early-stage technology and generational wealth from the renowned Rouse family, from his maternal side.

As for the Turkey vs USA game, the score is currently level at 2-2, at the time of writing.