Brad Pitt 'cuts off' his and Angelina Jolie's two children, feels relationship with them is 'unfixable'

Days after it was reported that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter, Shiloh, has officially dropped his surname, a new report has claimed that Brad has cut off ties with her and his and Angelina's son, Pax. The Daily Mail report cites a source close to the actor saying he feels his relationship with the two is beyond repair. (Also read: Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's daughter Shiloh gets a new name after dropping Pitt) Famed actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie signed off on a divorce settlement on December 30, 2024. (Photo by CARL COURT / AFP)

Brad Pitt cuts off Pax and Shiloh

After recent reports of Pax leaving LA's Chateau Marmont seemingly inebriated, it seems Brad has cut his ties with the 23-year-old. Daily Mail quoted a source close to the 61-year-old actor as saying, "He has zero concerns with what Pax does or doesn't do. His actions reflect who he is. Brad honestly considers his relationship with Pax unfixable." Pax was adopted by Angelina in 2007, and Brad later adopted him legally the following year. Meanwhile, Shiloh, Angelina and Brad's 19-year-old daughter has also distanced herself from Brad, dropping his famous surname. The Daily Mail report hints that Brad has cut her off, too, while 'holding out hope for reconciliation' with his other four kids.

Brad and Angelina's relationship and divorce

Brad and Angelina met on the sets of their 2005 film, Mr and Mrs Smith, and began a relationship while he was in the middle of his divorce from Jennifer Aniston. Their daughter Shiloh was born in 2006, while twins Knox and Vivienne were born in 2008. Brad also adopted Maddox and Zahara, the two kids Angelina had adopted before they began dating.

Brad and Angelina married in 2014, and the kids legally used the name Jolie-Pitt thereafter. But the couple split after a reported ugly altercation in 2016. Their divorce was finalised in 2024 after an eight-year legal battle. Brad is said to be estranged from the children, with little to no contact with them. In 2020, Pax had slammed the actor in a rather bizarre Father's Day post, where he called him a 'terrible and despicable person with no empathy towards your four youngest children who tremble in fear in your presence'.

Brad will be next seen on screen in the racing drama F1. The Joseph Kosinski film, which sees Brad as a returning Formula One driver, will be releasing on June 27.