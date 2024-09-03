Brad Pitt's random bathroom confession thrills fan at Venice Film Festival. Watch

A recent video of Brad Pitt shared by an influencer has left many Frank Ocean fans pumped. A fan who shared the fleeting moment on their Instagram caught the actor in a candid moment. It was taken at the Venice Film Festival, where Brad was present to attend the red carpet of his upcoming film, Wolfs. (Also Read: Brad Pitt is ‘serious’ about girlfriend Ines de Ramon amid feud with Angelina Jolie) Brad Pitt at the red carpet of the movie Wolfs during the 81st International Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido.(AFP)

Brad Pitt’s random bathroom confession

The short, almost fleeting video shared by the fan managed to capture a brief yet candid interaction. A fan seized the opportunity to chat up Brad when they spotted him in the bathroom. A text over the video they shared reads, “POV: you meet Brad Pitt in the bathroom during his film premiere in Venice and ask him about his favourite Frank Ocean song.”

The fan casually greets Brad, and he responds, “How are you doing, man?” When he’s asked to name his favourite Frank Ocean song, he had trouble remembering the name as he climbed up the stairs. When he recalled the first alphabet of the song - S - the fan helped him remember he was speaking of the 2016 song Seigfried.

The randomness of the moment has left Brad and Frank’s fans pumped. “WHAT HE LOVES FRANK OCEAN?” commented one Instagram user under the video. Another revealed, “Brad Pitt actually did a scene in the crowd mid concert, played on the screen behind Frank can’t remember which song I’m guessing Siegfried.” Another thought, “maybe brad pitt can convince frank ocean to drop an album.”

Brad Pitt’s reunion with George Clooney

Brad is promoting his action-comedy Wolfs, directed by Jon Watts at Venice. The action-comedy film marks their reunion after 16 years, post the Ocean’s trilogy. Both the actors play fixers who are lone wolves in the film who are forced to work together, hence the title.