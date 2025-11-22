Brendan Fraser opens up about The Mummy 4: ‘The one I wanted to make was never made’

Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, lead pair of the highly popular The Mummy franchise, are returning with a fourth film soon. In an interview with The Associated Press, Fraser said that the upcoming project will be the one he has waited for nearly two decades to make. Brendan Fraser is currently seen in Rental Family.(Getty Images via AFP)

“The one I wanted to make was never made… But the one I wanted to make is forthcoming. And I’ve been waiting 20 years for this call. Sometimes it was loud, sometimes it was a faint telegraph. Now? It’s time to give the fans what they want,” Fraser said.

Discussions regarding a fourth film in The Mummy franchise were recently confirmed, with Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the duo known as Radio Silence, set to direct.

Fraser joined the franchise in 1999, helping turn an old Universal monster into a full-scale action adventure. The series expanded fast, pulling in Dwayne Johnson, then spinning into offshoots before stalling after Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008). Universal tried a reboot almost a decade later with Tom Cruise, though the plan never took off.

Brendan Fraser opens up about on-set memories

Fraser recently opened up about some of his iconic films over the past few decades. The actor did not hesitate when Entertainment Weekly pulled up an old shot from George of the Jungle. The photo hit him with the kind of memories you do not plan for.

“I have a lot of fond memories of that time. I also remember feeling hungry,” he said, before breaking into a quick laugh at the image of himself with Leslie Mann and the Tookie Tookie bird.

The picture reminded him of the bird’s sharp claws. He paused on that for a second. Then he circled back to Mann. “I remember how funny Leslie was," he said.

A new generation steps in

A second image brought him to a quieter place. This time, it was Sadie Sink sitting beside him. In a softened voice, Fraser said, “Oh gosh, that's me and Sadie Sink. How lucky I was to work with an actress, a young actress of her calibre, at such a soon stage in her growing career”.

He remembered watching her take on scenes with a kind of focus you cannot coach. He recalled, “I had a front row seat to watch this kid really give… she was then a kid, she's a proper young woman now. She's just terrific.”

Making films on the move

The actor further explained that the scene was shot on a working train. “We had maybe, I don't know, three or four stops and a camera crew on it,” he said. Extras mixed with regular riders.

Everything ran fast. Fraser called it a “flurry of activity,” the kind of moviemaking that matched the tone of “Rental Family.”

“It's a love letter to loneliness and it's addressed to Tokyo anywhere and sealed to the cherry blossom case,” he added.

FAQs

Is a new Mummy film in development?

Fraser and Weisz are returning for a possible fourth film in the franchise.

What Brendan Fraser said about working with Sadie Sink?

He praised her talent and said he felt lucky to work with her early in her career.

Why was the train scene memorable for him?

The team filmed on a real commuter train, which forced quick, hectic shooting.