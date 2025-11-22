Who is Bethany Weaver? Meet the actress playing Dorothy in 'Wicked: For Good'

Bethany Weaver, a British dancer, actress, choreographer, and Pilates instructor, is the long-rumoured identity of Dorothy Gale in Wicked: For Good. Bethany Weaver played Dorothy Gale in the new Wicked movie(HitsAndCharts)

Weaver's casting gained a lot of attention for the remarkably low-profile way she was kept from the spotlight.

Who is Bethany Weaver?

Bethany Weaver is based in Surrey, England, where she is involved in performing arts and wellness work. She trained formally at The Urdang Academy, Guildford School of Acting, and Laine Theatre Arts before graduating in 2018.

Her roles in productions like Rumi the Musical and Broken Wings comprise her theatrical résumé. She is also the choreographer for the West End shows, including Asmahan.

Weaver is deeply passionate about movement and wellness. She works as a Pilates instructor and frequently posts about her fitness and creative routines on Instagram.

Weaver manifested this role!

Weaver's role in the movie is a story of ambition and the manifestation of her dreams.

The PEOPLE reported, she shared a video in 2022 of herself on Instagram singing “The Wizard and I” from Wicked. She wrote that she was “aggressively manifesting that one day I will be in Wicked.”

That seemingly bold declaration has now come true in the film that required her to be present, yet mysteriously hidden.

What is Dorothy's enigma?

Bethany Weaver portrays Dorothy Gale in Wicked: For Good, but in a very unconventional way. Her face is almost always hidden.

According to director Jon M. Chu, this is a conscious artistic choice meant to preserve the audience's personal image of Dorothy. Chu told people, “I didn’t want to step on who you think Dorothy is in whatever story that you came into this with … she is a pawn in the middle of all of it.”

Weaver only appears on-screen for 69 seconds, The Sun revealed. In the span, she delivers six words while being shot from the back. Despite her short presence in the movie, her name is clearly credited in the film, finally introducing the enigma.