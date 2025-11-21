WhatsApp users can now drop short text notes, just like on Instagram

Many WhatsApp users will soon notice a small but meaningful change inside the app, as Meta brings back a familiar way to share quick updates. The platform has started rolling out a new text-based feature that sits above chats and helps users signal what they are doing or when they might be unavailable. WhatsApp has rolled out a new status tool, ‘About,’ to help users share quick status notes above chats. (Pexels)

WhatsApp has introduced an updated status tool called “About,” designed to work as a short text update that appears above one-to-one conversations and on user profile pages. The feature allows people to post short messages that give quick context, invite conversations, or communicate their current activity without sending a direct message.

While it may look like a new addition, WhatsApp says “About” actually traces back to the app’s earliest days. Before private messaging dominated the platform, users relied on short text lines to describe what they were up to. The company has now brought that idea forward again, making the updates more visible by placing them at the top of chats and allowing direct replies with a single tap.

Ephemeral Updates With Custom Controls

The update works in a short-term format by default. Each message expires after 24 hours, similar to Instagram Notes. Users can change the duration if they want the update to disappear sooner or stay active longer. WhatsApp also includes visibility settings, which give people the option to restrict the update to selected contacts or share it more widely.

For now, the feature supports only text. Instagram Notes already offers options such as looping videos and music, but WhatsApp has taken a simpler path for the initial rollout. Meta says the tool could expand over time based on user interest and feedback.

The new About feature is currently rolling out worldwide on mobile devices. With more than two billion active users, WhatsApp aims to give people a lightweight way to share short updates without interrupting their conversations.