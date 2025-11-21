New US releases: Wicked For Good to Brendan Fraser’s Rental Family, what to watch this weekend

Several new Hollywood releases land across screens this week, each carrying a very different tone. A large-scale fantasy sequel, a revenge-driven action film, and a Tokyo-set drama all arrive with their own momentum. Here’s a look at the three titles releasing on November 21. Wicked: For Good features Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba.(YouTube/Universal Pictures UK)

Wicked: For Good

The second chapter of the Wicked saga returns to the final stretch of Glinda (Ariana Grande) and Elphaba’s (Cynthia Erivo) story. An angry crowd closes in on the Witch, pushing both women toward a last attempt at cooperation. Their friendship becomes the hinge on which Oz’s future turns, with the film leaning into themes of honesty, loyalty and consequence.

The new cast additions include Bowen Yang and Bronwyn James as Glinda’s assistants, Pfannee and ShenShen. Sharon D. Clarke voices Dulcibear, Elphaba’s childhood nanny. Marc Platt and David Stone produce, with executive producers Stephen Schwartz, David Nicksay, Jared LeBoff, Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox.

The first film, released in November 2024, earned 10 Oscar nominations and won for Costume Design and Production Design. The franchise made more than $750 million worldwide to date, as per NBC.

Sisu: Road to Revenge

The follow-up to the sleeper hit Sisu brings back Jorma Tommila as “the man who refuses to die.” This time, he returns to the site of his family’s killing, dismantles the remains of the home and sets out to rebuild it elsewhere. His plan is interrupted when the Red Army commander responsible for the attack, played by Stephen Lang, reappears.

What follows is a chase that cuts across terrain and towns. The film is written and directed by Jalmari Helander and maintains the sharp, rugged tone of the first installment.

Rental Family

Set in present-day Tokyo, Rental Family follows an American actor, played by Brendan Fraser, who takes on an unusual job at a “rental family” agency. His assignments place him inside different households, filling temporary roles for clients who need a stand-in relative.

The work starts as routine but shifts when he begins forming attachments that complicate the boundaries of the job. The film looks at identity, paid relationships and the difficulty of maintaining distance once emotions enter the equation.

Directed by HIKARI, the cast includes Fraser, Takehiro Hira, Mari Yamamoto, Shannon Gorman and Akira Emoto.

The calendar remains busy, but these films set the tone for the week ahead.

