Chadwick Boseman gets posthumous star on Hollywood Walk of Fame, wife leads emotional ceremony

The late Chadwick Boseman, best known for playing Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), was posthumously honored on Thursday with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Actor Chadwick Boseman's shoes and portrait are displayed on his newly unveiled star during a posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, Nov. 20, 2025, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Chadwick Boseman honored on Hollywood Walk of Fame

The ceremony was led by Chadwick's widow, Simone Ledward-Boseman, alongside Black Panther director Ryan Coogler, and actor Viola Davis, his co-star in the 2020 film, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

“Today was a beautiful day,” Ledward-Boseman told AFP, “Everyone was just so full of love and joy. And we're all so proud of this person that we knew, that we shared.”

Widow of late US actor Chadwick Boseman Taylor Simone Ledward poses near his star during his posthumous Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony in Los Angeles, California, on November 20, 2025. Boseman died on August 29, 2020, at the age of 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer. (Photo by Unique Nicole / AFP)(AFP)

Ryan Coogler, Viola Davis remember Chadwick

In an emotional ceremony, Ryan Coogler remembered Chadwick as an "incredibly generous" person. “Even when he knew his days were limited, and his moments were numbered, he still gave to the art form. He still threw himself into the fire,” he said.

Viola Davis worked with Chadwick in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which would be his final outing. The actor said his work “reminded us that we are less alone.”

“That was Chadwick, more than just an actor who you can observe on screen doing wonderful work,” she added.

Chadwick Boseman's film career

Chadwick Boseman began his career in theater and television before making the leap to film. His breakthrough role came in 2013 when he played baseball legend Jackie Robinson in 42. The actor gained international fame playing T'Challa/Black Panther in the MCU. The character was first introduced in Captain America: Civil War (2016), before getting his own solo film, Black Panther, two years later. Chadwick reprised the role in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

The actor died in 2020 at the age of 43 after suffering from colon cancer for four years. Throughout his cancer battle, Chadwick kept his illness hidden from the public and continued to work. “Even though he was going through what he was going through, he would do his own stunts, he would be there for off-camera dialogue readings. It was incredible,” Ryan Coogler recalled.

(With AFP inputs)