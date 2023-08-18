Britney Spears is completely isolated and lonely after estrangement from Sam Asghari : Report

Fans are shocked by the news of Britney Spears' split from her estranged husband Sam Asghari. According to a report by TMZ, Britney is in big trouble due the estrangement. The report highlights that Britney doesn't have any family to help her deal with what has befallen upon her.

"She has one confidant, [her manager] Cade [Hudson]. Then there's her security team, and after that her support system falls off a cliff," said one source to TMZ.

Reportedly, Britney is not on speaking terms with her mother Lynne. The daughter-mother relationship soured again after Lynne visited her in May. The Oops!…I Did It Again singer is also not on speaking terms with her siblings and her father.

Notably, Britney's sons have relocated to Hawaii and her relationship with them, is also on the rocks. As per reports, she hasn't spoken to them for a long time.

On Wednesday, Britney's estranged husband Sam filed for divorce in Los Angeles on Wednesday, August 16. He has cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split. In his petition, Sam has requested the payment of spousal support and his attorneys fees. The divorce filing lists July 28 as the date of estrangement.

As per TMZ report, Sam and Britney got into an argument where he alleged the pop singer of cheating on him. Meanwhile, Britney claims that she didn't cheat on him.

‘She[Britney] is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on,’ reported ET Online.

Britney and Sam had met each other in 2016 and got married after five years of dating in 2021. Their marriage lasted 14 months.