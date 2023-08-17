Sam Asghari divorces Britney Spears and threatens to release embarrassing information if…

Over allegations of cheating Britney Spears has separated from husband Sam Asghari after nuclear arguments, as reported by TMZ. Britney Spears and husband Sam Asghari have decided to separate(Instagram)

Sources close to TMZ state, few weeks back Sam confronted her over rumours of her having relationship outside their marriage which aggravated into a huge find between the couple. As she has been adamant that she didn't cheat on him. ‘She is hurt because the situation brings up old feelings for her. This is the last thing she needed, especially after her boys moved to Hawaii, being worried about the fires there, and so on,’ ET Online reported.

It is also being reported that during their fights Britney got physical with Sam that ‘include frequent screaming matches.’ The controversial singing sensation has been in the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after her conservatorship. the behaviour has been reported to be erratic and her husband couldn't take it any longer.

This resulted in Sam leaving the house and living separately. Hours after TMZ broke the story Sam filed for a divorce. Britney was even photographed without a ring while she was driving around Los Angeles.

TMZ reports that Sam has said due to ‘irreconcilable differences’ he is ending marriage with Britney and the court document states, '[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party.' He listed their separation date as July 28.

And further goes on to add that, 'There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time.

Following a prenup agreement Britney wouldn't have to negotiate over her financial assets. However, it's being reported by Page Six that Asghari has allegedly threatened to release ‘extraordinarily embarrassing’ information on Britney Spears if the prenuptial agreement is not renegotiated. Spears has hired divorce lawyer to the stars Laura Wasser, as revealed by Page Six

Sam and Britney met back in 2016, when he got a gig in one of her music videos and he stood by her during her court cases against her father. It was in 2021 when the couple decided to tie the knot

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON