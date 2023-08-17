Britney Spears is thinking of buying horses amid reports of divorce with Sam Asghari: 'So many options…'

Britney Spears has seemingly commented on the reports of her and husband Sam Asghari splitting after a year of marriage. She shared a picture of herself sitting on a horse on the beach and talked about planning to buy a horse but being unable to choose from “so many options”. TMZ reports Sam has filed for divorce with Britney. Also read: Sam Asghari divorces Britney Spears and threatens to release embarrassing information if… Britney Spears has shared a post about her interest in horses amid reports of her divorce with Sam Asghari.

Sharing the picture on Instagram soon after reports of her divorce surfaced online, Britney wrote, "Buying a horse soon!!! So many options it’s kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar??? I can’t make up my mind!!! Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on??? Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!"

Sam Asghari on divorce with Britney Spears

According to a TMZ report, Sam Asghari has said that he is ending marriage with Britney over ‘irreconcilable differences’. Britney reportedly made him sign a pre-nuptial agreement which maintains her assets as separate property. The court documents state, ‘[Sam] has yet to determine the full nature and extent of the separate property assets and obligations of each party. There are various items of community and quasi-community assets and debts, the full nature and extent of which are unknown to [Sam] at this time.’

Sam Asghari and Britney Spears's wedding

The couple had celebrated their first wedding anniversary in June. Sam had shared a wedding picture with Britney and captioned it on his Instagram Stories, "Happy 1 year to me & my better half." Sharing a video montage of their wedding pictures, he wrote, "One year married to the woman of my dreams. My Love, happy anniversary." On the other hand, Britney had deactivated her Instagram account days before their first wedding anniversary.

Sam had shared dreamy pictures from their white wedding on June 11 last year in the backyard of Britney's home in Thousand Oaks, California. They reportedly got married on June 9. Britney was in a white gown with a thigh-high cut while Sam was in a black suit. According to Page Six, Britney and Sam were in a relationship for five years before getting engaged in September 2021.

