Britney Spears says she had an abortion because ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake 'didn't want to be a father'

Pop icon Britney Spears has disclosed a deeply personal chapter of her life in her upcoming memoir, "The Woman in Me." In a candid account, Spears, 41, has revealed that she underwent an abortion during her relationship with Justin Timberlake, offering a poignant glimpse into a pivotal moment from over two decades ago.

The Princess of Pop describes the pregnancy as a "surprise" but not a "tragedy." She candidly shares her emotional journey, stating, "I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I'd anticipated." Spears further notes that Timberlake, 42, did not share her enthusiasm for parenthood at that time, asserting, "Justin definitely wasn't happy about the pregnancy. He said we weren't ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young."

The decision to undergo an abortion was not an easy one for Spears, who wrote, "I'm sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby. I don't know if that was the right decision. If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

Reflecting on the procedure, Spears expresses the profound emotional impact it had on her: "To this day, it's one of the most agonizing things I have ever experienced in my life."

Britney Spears, who shares two sons, Sean Preston and Jayden James, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, is set to release her memoir on October 24th. In it, she promises to unveil her remarkable journey and the enduring power of music and love. Gallery Books, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, is publishing the memoir, which will provide an intimate look into her life and her perspective on her tumultuous past.