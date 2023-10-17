‘I’d been eyeballed so much…,' Britney Spears reveals why she shaved her head 16 years ago

Britney Spears has finally revealed why she shaved her head 16 years ago ahead of her conservatorship. “I’d been eyeballed so much growing up. I’d been looked up and down, had people telling me what they thought of my body, since I was a teenager. Shaving my head and acting out were my ways of pushing back,” she wrote in her upcoming memoir The Woman in Me, as per an excerpt published by People. Britney Spears has finally revealed why she shaved her head 16 years ago ahead of her conservatorship (britneyspears/Instagram)

Britney added that following her conservatorship, when her father Jamie Spears began controlling her personal, medical and financial affairs in 2008, she had no say in her everyday activities.

‘The woman in me was pushed down for a long time’

“I was made to understand that those days were now over,” she said. “I had to grow my hair out and get back into shape. I had to go to bed early and take whatever medication they told me to take.”

One night in 2007, at a time when Britney would need to visit the rehab now and then, she went to Esther’s Haircutting Studio in Tarzana, California, and asked for her hair to be shaved off. When Esther Tognozzi, the salon’s owner, refused, Britney shaved off her hair herself. Paparazzi took her photos through the windows. The singer was seen attacking a photographer’s car with an umbrella just a few days later.

“The conservatorship stripped me of my womanhood, made me into a child,” Britney wrote in her book. “I became more of an entity than a person onstage. I had always felt music in my bones and my blood; they stole that from me.”

“The woman in me was pushed down for a long time,” she wrote. “They wanted me to be wild onstage … and to be a robot the rest of the time.” The conservatorship lasted until November 2021.