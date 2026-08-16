Bruce Willis health update: Actor makes rare appearance at daughter Tallulah's wedding amid dementia battle

Bruce Willis made a rare public appearance at his daughter Tallulah Willis’ wedding, giving fans a glimpse of the actor as he continues to live with frontotemporal dementia.

Bruce Willis makes a rare public appearance at daughter Tallulah's wedding in Sun Valley. (Instagram/ @demimoore)

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The 71-year-old actor, who has largely stayed out of the public eye in recent years, attended Tallulah’s wedding to musician Justin Acee at her home in Sun Valley on August 8.

Bruce Willis appears at daughter Tallulah’s wedding

The Die Hard star has largely retreated from public view after he was diagnosed with dementia in 2023. Fans have only had glimpses of him through the social media accounts of his family, including his ex-wife Demi Moore and their daughters, Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah.

In photos shared by Vogue on August 14, the 71-year-old actor made a rare appearance at his 32-year-old daughter's backyard wedding with musician Justin Acee at her home in Sun Valley, Idaho, on August 8. Willis was wearing a short-sleeved linen shirt and a straw hat, his outfit classic and summery alongside his daughter's wedding gown and son-in-law's suit.

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{{^usCountry}} Tallulah told Vogue, “We made a decision at the very beginning of our relationship that we were going to choose each other every day.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tallulah told Vogue, “We made a decision at the very beginning of our relationship that we were going to choose each other every day.” {{/usCountry}}

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She had confirmed their engagement in a December 2024 Instagram post featuring photos of the couple, with the caption “Everyday.”

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Bruce Willis's health struggles

Willis has been retired from acting since March 2022, when he was initially diagnosed with aphasia.

As per USA Today, His family disclosed in February 2023 that his aphasia had progressed to frontotemporal dementia, a group of brain disorders that primarily affect the frontal and temporal lobes of the brain, according to the Association for Frontotemporal Degeneration. Those parts of the brain are generally associated with "personality, behavior and language," the Mayo Clinic states.

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The Emmy-winning actor shares three children with ex-wife Demi Moore: Rumer, 37, Scout, 35, and Tallulah, 32. He has been married to former model and entrepreneur Emma Heming Willis since 2009 and they share two children: Mabel, 14, and Evelyn, 12.

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Emma on Bruce’s health

Emma Heming Willis has taken on the role of Bruce Willis’ caregiver as he deals with his health struggles.

She also wrote about her experience in her book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, published in September, as USA Today.

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On the January 28 episode of the "Conversations with Cam" podcast, Heming Willis said she is grateful that Bruce is unaware he has dementia. "I think that's the blessing and the curse of this," she said. "Bruce never tapped in. He never connected the dots that he had this disease, and I'm really happy about that."