Bruce Willis’ wife Emma Heming shares heartbreaking update on dementia battle: ‘His brain is failing him’

Emma Heming Willis has given a new update on his husband, actor Bruce Willis' health. The Armageddon star continues to deal with his three-year battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Bruce Willis suffers from a rare and devastating form of dementia, and unfortunately, there's no cure for it. (Instagram/ brucewillisbw)

Speaking in an ABC News special, “Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey,” Emma revealed that while the 70-year-old is still physically healthy, his ability to communicate is fading.

“Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall,” Emma told Diane Sawyer in the interview. “It’s just his brain that is failing him.” A preview of the special aired Tuesday on Good Morning America.

Health struggles and family adjustments

Willis’ family first shared his FTD diagnosis in 2023. This condition affects behaviour, personality, and language. His biggest struggle has been the loss of language. Hemming Willis told that the family has to adapt different ways to communicate with him.

During his early days of diagnosis, Emma thought she would have to handle caregiving alone all by herself. She would stay up all night to ensure her husband’s safety. She preferred keeping him away from social gatherings to make his life more comfortable.

In this difficult time, she said her family still sees the glimpse of old Bruce, his smile, his smirk, and that shine in the eyes. “I’m grateful that my husband is still very much here,” she said.

Advocacy and a new book on caregiving

As a caregiver and from her experience, Emma feels inspired that she can support the advocacy for the families who are living with dementia. She has written a new book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself, based on caregiving. The book is scheduled to launch on September 9. She hopes that this book inspires the caregiver who faces such struggles.

FAQs

1. What illness does Bruce Willis have?

Bruce Willis has been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), a condition that affects behavior, personality, and language.

2. How is Bruce Willis’ health right now?

According to his wife Emma Heming Willis, Bruce is still physically healthy and mobile, but his ability to communicate is fading.

3. What is Emma Heming Willis doing to support caregivers?

She has written a new book, The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, to guide and support other caregivers.