Cameron Diaz shocks Jamie Foxx with this Elon Musk joke

Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz recently sat down for an interview with Complex to promote their upcoming Netflix movie, Back in Action. Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz also joked about on-set rumours and their enduring friendship since filming Any Given Sunday in 1999, showcasing their camaraderie.(Complex)

During the appearance on Complex's ‘GOAT Talk,’ Diaz delved into her ideas about humanity’s future, attributing the changes to our dependence on screens and devices. She theorized that over time, humans might evolve to resemble the stereotypical image of aliens: “big head, big eyes,” and “long dexterous fingers.” Her thought-provoking comments left Foxx wide-eyed, but she didn’t stop there.

ALSO READ| Taylor Swift and Ryan Reynolds 'pressured' Justin Baldoni into Blake Lively's... $400M lawsuit reveals new claim

Diaz quips humans will end up living on Mars

Quipping about the future of space exploration, Diaz said, “And we all know that we’re moving off the planet because now Elon Musk is our president,” and added, “We’re gonna end up on Mars, right?” before speculating “When we get to Mars, we're really going to end up being like a completely different species.”

“The same way humans dig up artifacts from thousands of years ago, the beings on Mars will one day discover things we use today,” she noted.

“We will have all the technology that the aliens have that are visiting us here on the planet, and those aliens will be us traveling back in time to study who they were at any particular moment...They’re us, basically,” she bended Day Shift actor's mind with this comment.

“When you told me that, that f****d me up driving home,” Foxx admitted. “If we’re supposed to be running this whole thing, how the f--- I get stopped by the cops the other day?” he quipped.

“Can the Illuminati come, tell him to get off my a--?” He clarified his stance by adding, “I love police officers.”

ALSO READ| Jamie Foxx gets stitches after glass thrown at him during birthday dinner at a restaurant; no arrests made

Notably, during a fun new video posted by Netflix, the pair dismissed rumours of the alleged beef between them, with Foxx singing, “Back in action! Back in action! Satisfaction! We’re back in action. People don’t even realize how long we’ve been friends.” Diaz agreed, reminiscing, “True, since we were in Any Given Sunday together, which was in 1999. And now, we’re back in action, baby!”