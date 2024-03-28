Can't wait for Crew? Watch these 5 all-female heist movies

There doesn't seem to be a precedent for an all-female heist comedy in Bollywood. So naturally, fans are excited to watch Rajesh A Krishnan's Crew starring Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, set to release in cinemas this Friday on March 29. But before you watch Crew, here are 5 Hollywood heist films that you can catch for a warm-up. (Also Read – Crew advance booking day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon film earns over ₹70 lakh already; sells 30000 tickets) Kareena Kapoor's Crew joins a very short list of heist movies led by women.

Ocean's 8

Gary Ross' all-female instalment of the popular Ocean's franchise released in 2018. Sandra Bullock anchors the cast as Debbie Ocean, the never-before-mentioned sister of George Clooney’s Danny Ocean, who has taken up the family business and prefers to work without “hims.” ’'Hers,” she later explains, can go unnoticed. Her gang includes Anne Hathaway, Awkwafina, Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Sarah Jane Paulson, Helena Bonham Carter, and Rihanna, and they carry out a heist during the Met Gala.

Thelma & Louise

Ridley Scott's 1991 buddy road movie is the OG female heist film. Starring Susan Sarandon and Geena Davis in the titular roles, it featured the two as conwomen on the move, before they themselves get conned by the charming JD, played by Brad Pitt in his breakthrough film. The movie fetched both the leading actors nominations in the Best Actress category at the Oscars, becoming a rare film to achieve that feat.

Hustlers

Writer-director Lorene Scafaria adapted Jessica Pressler’s New York Magazine story The Hustlers at Scores into this 2019 film about a bunch of strippers who seduce and steal from rich men at nightclubs. It starred Jennifer Lopez in the much-acclaimed lead role of Destiny.

Widows

Viola Davis plays Veronica Rawlins, who is married to a very powerful bad man, Harry Rawlins (Liam Neeson). When he and his crew get gunned down during a robbery gone wrong, Veronica is the one the aggrieved come after to collect. She decides to step into Harry’s shoes and enlist the widows of his crew to help. Directed by Steve McQueen and also starring Elizabeth Debicki, Michelle Rodriguez, and Cynthia Erivo, the film was adapted from a 1983 British television show of the same name.

Mad Money

Directed by Callie Khouri, who co-wrote Thelma & Louise, this 2008 crime comedy stars Diane Keaton, Katie Holmes, and Queen Latifah, which combined their strengths of “motive, means, and moves” to loot banks.

