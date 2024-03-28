Crew advance booking day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon film earns over 70 lakh already; sells 30000 tickets

Crew advance booking day 1: Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon's film will be released on Friday, and Crew's opening day advance booking numbers look promising. As per the latest report by Sacnilk.com, Crew has already grossed ₹70.18 lakh in advance booking for day 1. Per the portal, Crew has sold 30209 tickets across India for Friday in advance booking. Also read | Crew trailer: Tabu, Kareena Kapoor, and Kriti Sanon promise a madcap adventure as flight attendants. Watch Crew advance booking day 1: Kriti Sanon, Tabu and Kareena Kapoor will be seen together for the first time in the film.

About Tabu, Kareena, Kriti's Crew

Previously titled The Crew, the upcoming film marks the first collaboration between Kareena Kapoor, Tabu and Kriti Sanon. Punjabi singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh will also be seen in the film that seems to be a heist movie starring three ‘cool’ women. Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a cameo appearance. Over the past few weeks, the cast and makers have been dropping new posters as well as music videos for Crew songs such as Naina.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, Crew is reportedly set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Crew has been co-produced by Ekta Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor, who are reuniting after their 2018 film Veere Di Wedding that also featured Kareena, alongside Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

Kareena Kapoor calls Crew ‘cool’ heist film

In a 2023 interview with India Today, Kareena Kapoor had opened up about her upcoming film Crew and called it a 'cool' movie with three women. She had said, “It’s really a cool space of comedy, heist and typical commercial masala film with three women in the lead... As an actor, I love to do things that are a little extra challenging, pushing me to step out of my comfort zone.”

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place