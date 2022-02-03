Catwoman star Halle Berry offers advice to Zoe Kravitz on taking up the role, says 'she's going to be amazing'

The 2004 film Catwoman marked one of the most memorable roles in Halle Berry's career. The film did not work at the box office and the critics weren't kind to it either. However, it did allow Halle to enter a select group of actors who have played the iconic DC character on screen.

The role will once again be taken up by a new actor as Zoe Kravitz dons the costume and mask in The Batman. In a recent interview, Halle had a few words of advice for her latest successor.

Speaking to PopCulture, the Oscar winner said she would just tell Zoe to "just be courageous and bring her own interpretation to the role." The actor also said she is looking forward to seeing Zoe's take on the role. "I think she's going to be an amazing Catwoman. And I can't wait to see what her interpretation of that is," she said.

Catwoman aka Selina Kyle has been an anti-hero character associated with Batman the comics for several decades. Before Halle Berry, the role had been played on screen by Lee Merriweather in the 1966 film Batman, while Michelle Pfeiffer gave her own iconic portrayal of the role in Batman Returns (1992). Anne Hathaway was the last actor to play the role on the big screen in the the 2012 release The Dark Knight Rises.

The character has also appeared in various Batman TV shows, having been played by Julie Newmar and Eartha Kittin the 1960s Batman series, and most recently Cameron Bicondova and Lili Simmons in Gotham.

In a recent interview with Total Film, Zoe said that The Batman will explore the origins of the character, something that hasn't been done often in Batman stories. "To see a person like Selina really get in touch with her power and become Catwoman? That’s a journey that I’m really interested in exploring. We haven’t quite seen that yet. We usually meet Catwoman, and it’s either a very quick transformation – an overnight thing – or she’s already there," she said.

The Batman stars Robert Pattinson in the title role and is directed by Matt Reeves. The film, which releases on March 4, is a dark look at a young Batman trying to use his detective skills to outdo a serial killer.

