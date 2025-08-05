Daniel Kyri returns to Chicago Fire Season 14, but for ‘limited time only’

Chicago Fire fans were in for a surprise this week when actor Daniel Kyri, who plays firefighter Darren Ritter, confirmed that he will be returning for a short stint in Season 14 after reports claimed he exited the show at the end of Season 13. Daniel Kyri will be returning as Darren Ritter for 'limited only' for Chicago Fire's Season 14(Instagram)

According to Just Jared report, Kyri shared the update via an Instagram story on Monday, August 4, posting a behind-the-scenes photo of himself with co-stars Hanako Greensmith and Jocelyn Hudon and captioned it saying: “Back! For a limited time only.” The post confirmed his reappearance on the hit NBC firefighter drama.

Daniel Kyri posted a photo of him on sets of Chicago Fire on August 4(Instagram Story)

Also Read: Michael Bradway exits Chicago Fire ahead of Season 14, moves on to another show

Chicago Fire Season 14: No final farewell just yet

Kyri’s character Ritter, according to another TV Line report, was not formally written out in the Season 13 finale, which left many viewers confused about his fate. While fellow cast member Jake Lockett’s departure was confirmed, Ritter’s future was left more ambiguous.

With Ritter returning briefly on the show’s latest season, it seems like the producers will likely offer some narrative closure. Showrunner Andrea Newman had hinted earlier that there were ‘lots of possibilities’ around Ritter’s return and that nothing was set in stone during Season 13’s production.

Newman had told TV Line in May that the show makers were going to experiment with all they can and see what results it would lead to and how much time they will get with Daniel Kyri. She added that the crew loved Daniel and his character Ritter as well.

Shake-up at Chicago Fire

The TV Line report added that Newman had acknowledged that the storyline, which hinted at layoffs within the Chicago Fire Department at the end of Season 13, was inspired by the current events. She had told the publication that it was not done intentionally for character exits but because “it is so in the zeitgeist, people gutting departments” and added that “it felt very real to the CFD”.

She further stated that Chicago Fire is going to see a lot of new twists and turns. This, the report speculated, could be due to Kyri’s limited return, which was intended to honor Ritter’s passing and reflect on CFD’s turmoil.

Also Read: ‘Who got hurt on Chicago Fire tonight?’ Fans speculate after ‘Post-Mortem’ episode

What’s next for Chicago Fire?

Chicago Fire has already received a renewal from NBC for Season 14, which is anticipated to premiere in 2025. The cast of the program will still feature some familiar faces. The forthcoming season may see a number of emotional changes, including Kyri's brief return.

FAQs

Will there be a Season 14 of Chicago Fire?

Yes, NBC has renewed Chicago Fire for Season 14, expected to premiere in 2025.

Will Chicago Fire be back in 2025?

Yes, the series is slated to return in 2025 with new episodes and cast developments.

Why is Severide leaving Chicago Fire?

Actor Taylor Kinney, who plays Kelly Severide, has taken breaks from the show in the past. Specific reasons for any future exit have not been confirmed.

Who is leaving Chicago Fire in Season 14?

Jake Lockett is confirmed to have exited. Daniel Kyri will return for a brief time as Darren Ritter, but is no longer a series regular. Other exits may follow as the CFD shake-up continues.