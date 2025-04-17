‘Who got hurt on Chicago Fire tonight?’ Fans speculate after ‘Post-Mortem’ episode

Several Chicago Fire fans had the same question - ‘Who got hurt tonight?’ as the procedural drama series' latest episode ‘Port Mortem’ left them in a cliffhanger. In episode 18 of the 13th season, a firefighter is in serious danger after a disastrous firefight, and a house fire collapses. The specific injured character isn’t named, but will only be revealed in the next episode, ‘Permanent Damage’, which will air on April 23. The latest episode of Chicago Fire aired on April 16(X/NBCOneChicago)

“WELCOME BACK CHIEF BODEN BUT ALSO WHO THE HELL IS INJURED??” one fan wrote on X, platform formerly known as Twitter.

“chicago fire do u know i have an anxiety disorder and im freaking out over this episode,” another person added.

“I need to know who’s fighting for their life on Chicago Fire. I’m not waiting,” a third fan tweeted.

Fans definitely think it's a Firehouse 51 firefighter, who is seriously injured during a house fire collapse, with Deputy Commissioner Boden investigating. Some of them speculated that the injured character could be Severide, Kidd, or Ritter.

Daniel Kyri, Jack Lockett to leave Chicago Fire

Daniel Kyri and Jake Lockett will not return to the NBC show, Deadline reported, citing sources. The former has been on Chicago Fire for over seven years and the latter for three.

This comes as rumors about cost-cutting across Wolf Entertainment’s NBC have surfaced.

Daniel Kyri portrays firefighter Darren Ritter, an openly gay Black firefighter. He is liked for his loyalty and bravery, notably surviving a Season 13 injury after being ejected from a building.

Jake Lockett, who plays firefighter Sam Carver, will also leave Chicago Fire after three seasons, starting as a recurring role in Season 11 and becoming a main cast member in Season 13. Carver’s arc focused on his alcoholism and romance with Violet Mikami.