Michael Bradway exits Chicago Fire ahead of Season 14, moves on to another show

The cast of Chicago Fire just saw another departure. Michael Bradway, who played Jack Damon, the younger half-brother of Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney), will not return with Season 14. The news, confirmed by TVLine on Thursday, comes shortly after two other familiar faces have already left the series. Bradway had only been with the show for two seasons, but quickly became a recognized part of Firehouse 51. Michael Bradway, known for his role as Jack Damon on Chicago Fire, has exited ahead of Season 14.(michaelbradway_/Instagram)

His departure follows that of Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) and Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter), both of whom recently left the series as well.

While this latest update is disappointing for fans, Bradway has already landed his next gig. He will star as Charlie in Every Year After, a new Prime Video project based on Carley Fortune’s bestselling novel Every Summer After. “Couldn’t be more excited to be your Charlie,” Bradway shared on Instagram just before the casting change made headlines.

There is still a chance he could pop back into Chicago Fire down the road- the producers are reportedly open to bringing him back if scheduling lines up. But right now, there’s no confirmed return.

Fans react to Michael's exit from the show

That hasn’t stopped fans from reacting. Many aren’t happy with the wave of exits this close to the new season. “Not liking the changes. He’s out and he’s in. I am late to the party but adding someone unknown to replace those not invited back makes me not want to attend," one viewer commented under the casting news.

Another added, “I’d rather they keep who they have instead of adding new characters. I like the current cast. Not sure what the point was of bringing in this half-brother for Severide, but oh well.”

Some are taking it harder than others. “I’ll miss him and the others leaving Chicago Fire. I really liked all three,” one fan wrote.

Others echoed the sentiment, with one viewer pleading, “Please get this show more stable characters!” Still, for a show built on loyalty and camaraderie, losing three recurring characters in quick succession has left a mark. Season 14 hasn’t even started yet, but fans are already bracing for change.

FAQs

Who is the latest actor to leave Chicago Fire?

Michael Bradway, who played Jack Damon, has exited ahead of season 14.

Are other cast members also leaving the show?

Yes, Jake Lockett (Sam Carver) and Daniel Kyri (Darren Ritter) have also left recently.

Will Michael Bradway return to Chicago Fire in the future?

Producers are open to his return if scheduling allows, but there’s no confirmed plan yet.

What is Michael Bradway doing next?

He’s starring as Charlie in Every Year After, a Prime Video series based on Carley Fortune’s novel.