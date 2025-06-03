Search Search
Joe Mansueto net worth: How billionaire is funding Chicago Fire's new $650M stadium

BySumanti Sen
Jun 03, 2025 09:21 PM IST

Joe Mansueto is funding a 22,000-seat, soccer-only stadium which will be located on the vacant South Loop parcel known as “The 78." 

Joe Mansueto, the billionaire owner of the Chicago Fire FC, has decided to spend $650 million of his own money to bankroll a massive stadium. The 22,000-seat, soccer-only stadium will be located on the vacant South Loop parcel known as “The 78,” according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Joe Mansueto net worth: How billionaire is funding Chicago Fire's new $650M stadium (chicagofire screenshot/Instagram)
Joe Mansueto net worth: How billionaire is funding Chicago Fire's new $650M stadium (chicagofire screenshot/Instagram)

In an article published by the Chicago Fire, Mansueto, founder and chairperson of Morningstar, a Chicago-based financial services firm, described the open-air arena as “more than just a stadium.” He hopes to complete and open it in time for the 2028 season.

Announcing his “plans for a new, privately funded, soccer-specific stadium and entertainment district,” Mansueto, 68, wrote, “It’s a space for fans of all ages, backgrounds and neighborhoods to come together and celebrate the beautiful game – right in the heart of our city. It’s about investing in Chicago, not just on match days, but every day as a committed community partner.”

“The Chicago Fire is a Club on the rise. And soon, we’ll have a permanent home that reflects the passion, energy and pride of the city we love,” he added.

What is Joe Mansueto’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mansueto has a net worth of $1.93 billion. However, The Patch reported in April 2025 that he has an estimated net worth of $6.7 billion.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Mansueto started Morningstar, an investment research and management firm headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, out of his home in 1984 for $80,000. The company finally went public in 2005. Their revenue was just shy of $700 million back in 2013.

Mansueto bought the financial magazines Fast Company and Inc in 2005, and owned over 60% of common stock in Morningstar by 2008. He also went on to invest in Wrapports, which purchased the Chicago Sun-Times in 2011. He owned a stake in Time Out Chicago magazine, but sold it in 2013.

In 1988, Mansueto married Rika Yoshida, and the two pledged $25 million for the expansion of the University of Chicago library in 2008. Mansueto was included on the Forbes World's Billionaires list in 2011. 



