Chicago Fire spoiler: Is Macy Vasquez dead? Will Carlita Tucker leave?
Chicago Fire's Macy Vasquez faces tragedy in the One Chicago crossover, leading to her heartbreaking death in Chicago Med.
NBC's “Chicago Fire” follows Firehouse 51 on its daily mission to rescue lives and fight fires. Similarly, the first episode of the "One Chicago" crossover trilogy, which links "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and “Chicago P.D.,” delivered one of the series' most heartbreaking twists with firefighter Macy Vasquez.
(Spoilers ahead)
The character's tragic death has elicited strong reactions from fans of Chicago Fire, where she was first presented as a promising young firefighter.
Macy, who was first introduced in season 10 episode 13, is still a new firefighter. She was forced to deal with one of the biggest tragedies in the history of The Windy City in the episode titled ‘Reckoning, Part I.'
What happened to Macy Vasquez?
Macy Vasquez dies in 'Chicago Med' season 11 episode 13, titled 'Reckoning, Part II,' as a consequence of her exposure to the poison on the plane.
The storyline begins when emergency responders are called after a plane carrying nearly 200 passengers experiences poison exposure. Vasquez, alongside Cap and Cruz, are the first responders who rush inside the aircraft to investigate, only to discover that everyone on board has died due to exposure to a toxic chemical.
Macy Vasquez recently joined the department after completing the Girls on Fire training program, making her the cornerstone of ‘Chicago Fire’. During the rescue operation, she spends slightly more time inside the contaminated plane than her colleagues, which proves fatal for her.
In season 10, we are also introduced to her mother, Pamela Vasquez, who has the strongest response to Macy's passing because she acknowledges that her daughter put herself all into the work, saving one life during the airline emergency.
Actor Carlita Tucker is ready to leave Chicago Fire
Actor Carlita Tucker's tenure with "Chicago Fire" has probably ended with Macy's passing. It seems logical that her final appearance occurs in "Chicago Med," since the "Reckoning" trilogy is a crossover between "Chicago Fire," "Chicago Med," and "Chicago P.D."
Although the three shows are renowned for bringing back former cast members through brief cameos, this is frequently limited to living characters.
There is a remote possibility that Macy will appear in a flashback sequence in a future narrative. Such a scenario is unlikely to occur, though, given the episodic, fast-paced nature of "Chicago Fire," therefore, the actor's departure is probably final.
