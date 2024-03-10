Chris Evans and Alba Bapista hold hands in rare appearance for pre-Oscars party, fans call them a ‘classy’ couple

Chris Evans and Alba Bapista enjoyed a date night at the pre-Oscars party hosted by CAA on Friday evening. As per new pictures reported by Page Six, the duo was seen in matching white outfits as they were photographed while leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif. (Also read: Chris Evans & Alba Baptista enjoy double date with Rob Pattinson & pregnant Suki Waterhouse) Chris Evans made a rare appearance with wife Alba Bapista ahead of the Oscar ceremony.

Chris and Alba enjoy a date night

In the pictures, Chris was seen looking handsome in a white shirt, fitted gray trousers and brown shoes. Meanwhile, Alba rocked an off-shoulder, form-fitting gown and high heels. In one of the pictures, Chris was seen walking just behind Alba as they headed towards the venue.

The couple, who is not often seen together, share an age gap of around 16 years, with Evans being 42 and Baptista 26. The duo was last spotted earlier this year in January, when they enjoyed a double date with Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse in Beverly Hills. The four of them were later joined by Adrien Brody and girlfriend Georgina Chapman.

About their relationship

Chris and Alba got married at their home in Massachusetts last year in September. The wedding was a private affair. Some of the guests included the actor's Marvel co-stars Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, and Jeremy Renner. The guests had to sign NDAs and give up their phones to ensure the secrecy of the ceremony.

Alba Baptista is also an actor herself, having starred in the Netflix series Warrior Nun and the film Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris. They were reported to have been dating for more than a year when their romance became public.

Chris was last seen in the Pain Hustlers opposite Emily Blunt. Directed by David Yates, the film also starred Hillary Harley, Aubrey Dollar, Alexis Baca and Catherine O'Hara.

