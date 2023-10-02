News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Chris Hemsworth and his daughter enjoy thrilling adventure in Iceland- Watch

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Oct 02, 2023 06:16 PM IST

In one video, Chris Hemsworth's daughter India Rose is seen driving an ATV while the Hollywood star sits pillon, enjoying the adventrous ride.

Chris Hemsworth took to Instagram on Saturday and posted pictures and a video from his vacation in Iceland. In the video, Hemsworth's daughter India Rose is seen driving an ATV while the Hollywood star sits pillon, enjoying the adventrous ride.

Chris Hemsworth with his daughter(Instagram/@chrishemsworth)
"Day 3 in Iceland, started a bikey gang with my daughter. Currently we’re the only two members and that’s how we’ll keep it for now @icelandencounter," wrote Hemsworth in the caption.

In their pictures, the father-daughter duo are seen posing on the ATV, with stunning Icelandic landscape in the background. Hemsworth gives a thumbs up to the camera while Rose smiles in all blue riding gear.

On Friday, Hemsworth had shared a video of him and Rose riding on one pony each surrounded by beautiful grasslands in Iceland with mountains forming the backdrop. Another video showed the father-daughter duo riding the ponies through a stream of water and a white dog following them.

Sharing adventures from Day 2 of the vacations, Hemsworth simply captioned it, "Day two of our Icelandic adventures" and tagged the travel company, Hekluhestar which helped make the experience memorable.

Meanwhile, fans gave lovely reactions to the their adventrous videos and pictures.

"That fact that I’m in Iceland right now doing a Father Daughter trip with my dad and so is Chris Hemsworth imagine bumping into them!," commented one fan.

"You are an inspiration for every girls who would like to spend these kinds of days with their super hero.. This reminds me about my lovely days with my Dad.Unfortunately he is no more in this world...I miss him a lot...But thankyou for getting me there to my nostalgic days...Sending you abundance and love...," posted a second fan.

"You can see you love it both You are a great dad Such loveley journeys and beautiful spaces to see. You two live by the fullest Love to see you two so Happy Stay together ,that so much better, special Father Daughter moments," wrote another fan.

"It's cool that "Thor" is actually a cool dad and does cool stuff with his kids. Kudos!," commented a fourth fan.

Hemsworth is married to Elsa Pataky, with whom he shares three children namely Rose, Tristan and Sasha.

