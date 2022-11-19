Chris Hemsworth reveals he has high risk of getting Alzheimer's disease: 'Won't be able to remember my wife or my kids'

Chris Hemsworth has an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's disease and he has now spoken about why it is so. In an episode of the National Geographic's show Limitless with Chris Hemsworth, Chris was told about the ‘warning’. (Also read: Chris Hemsworth shares video of a snake wrapped around his neck)

The episode dropped on Disney+ Hotstar on November 16 and showed Chris talking about his fears. “Our memories are supposed to last forever. They shape us, and make us who we are, the idea that I won't be able to remember a lot of experience or my wife, or my kids is probably my biggest fear.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair about it, he said in a recent interview, “The show, which initially was an exploration of longevity and, of course, should be fun, became even more relevant and important for me, even more poignant than I ever thought it would be."

Chris added, "It was a really good catalyst to dive into everything I needed to be doing in either the prevention front or the management front or however you want to classify it. It's not a pre-deterministic gene, but it is a strong indication. Ten years ago, I think it was more thought of as determinant.”

The longevity expert doctor Peter Attia told Chris Hemsworth on the show, “You have a rare combination - you have two copies of APOE4 - a set from your mom and a set from your dad." He added that it meant the actor had 8 out of 10 chances of getting the disease.

The Hollywood actor further talked about tackling it and said on a positive note that the preventive steps of Alzheimer's are beneficial to other aspects of life as well. "When you have preposition to cardiovascular heart disease, cancer, anything — it's all about sleep management, stress management, nutrition, movement, fitness. It's all kind of the same tools that need to be applied in a consistent way.”

