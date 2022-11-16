Chris Evans was roasted by Avengers co-stars Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr over Sexiest Man Alive title

Chris Evans was named the Sexiest Man Alive by People magazine earlier this month. His Avengers co-star Chris Hemsworth revealed that Evans was roasted by him and fellow MCU alum Robert Downey Jr over the win in their group chat. (Also read: Chris Evans named Sexiest Man Alive)

Chris, best known for playing Captain America on screen, could not properly enjoy his triumph of being called the Sexiest Man Alive title as he was brutally roasted by co-stars Chris Hemsworth and Robert Downey Jr. In fact, after the announcement, the actor had already predicted that it would get him ‘bullied’. He had said, "Really this will just be a point of bullying. It’s ripe for harassment."

Chris Hemsworth, who had himself been crowned the Sexiest Man Alive in 2014, said on Jimmy Kimmel Live that the group chat that all the other actors from the Marvel franchise share, saw everyone teasing the 41-year old actor about his pose on the magazine cover. He said, “We have an Avengers text chain, and it very quickly was like, what are you doing with your hands back there? It was like, Downey said he was being arrested, I said it was a beautiful mugshot, and Jeremy Renner said a series of things which we won't repeat....Filthy." The actor, who is known for playing Thor in the Marvel movies, concluded by saying, “He’s indeed a sexy man. So well done, you know? Thank your parents!"

Chris Evans said he was excited to have received the title remotely from the set of film Red One, and added in his interview with People Magazine, “My mom will be so happy. She’s proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about.”

Past recipients of the title incl Paul Rudd, Michael B. Jordan, Ryan Reynolds, and David Beckham.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON