Chrishell Stause, G Flip’s castle wedding is a medieval dream come true: ‘Lots of gay merriment’

Actress Chrishell Stause and singer G Flip have said “I do” once again. After exchanging wedding vows in a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony in 2023 and later renewing them in Australia, the couple marked their third wedding on July 26, this time with a medieval twist. As reported by TMZ, the pair tied the knot in a castle tower nestled in the Hollywood Hills. For the D-day, while Stause opted for an elegant off-the-shoulder corseted gown, G Flip was seen donning a red doublet complete with a sword, playing the role of dashing knight. Their latest ceremony echoes one thing: when it comes to love, the duo does it their way. Chrishell Stause and singer G Flip(X)

More on Chrishell Stause and G Flip's wedding

Held at a castle venue in Los Angeles, the couple stood in a turret as they once again promised each other forever. The celebration featured knights in armor and golden goblets for drinks, setting a truly regal tone. Before the event, Chrishell offered a sneak peek of the whimsical details on her Instagram story, including scroll-style invites encouraging “medieval, renaissance, regal and festive attire” for the wedding of “Lord Flipo and Lady Stause."

Over the invitation, which featured an illustration of a castle, Chrishell added a fun note, “Lots of gay merriment to happen later today!”

Chrishell Stause and G Flip's wedding photos

Hairstylist Chris Appleton was among the guests at the magical wedding and gave followers a closer glimpse into it via Instagram. As the sun dipped behind the hills, Chrishell and G Flip stood hand-in-hand, beaming as they exchanged vows once again. In one snapshot, Appleton posed with the newlyweds, flanked by costumed knights wielding swords, adding to the medieval fantasy vibe.

An inside peek into Chrishell Stause's wedding(Instagram)

For the unversed, before their second nuptials, Chrishell had candidly shared about her and G Flip’s parenthood journey, mentioning that she was undergoing one more round of IVF in hopes of starting a family. “If it's meant to be it will be. If not, pivot,” the Selling Sunset star reflected.

G Flip, has also been vocal about the desire to raise a family. Speaking on the People Every Day podcast in May 2022, she shared, “I definitely see children in my future. “I've always loved kids. Definitely one day that'll be in the future," They added, “It honestly changes the world and it normalizes same-sex relationships and family structures. Two people who have the same sex organs can still have children."

FAQs

Where did Chrishell and G Flip’s wedding take place?

The couple renewed their vows at a castle-style venue in Los Angeles.

What was the dress code for the wedding?

Guests were encouraged to wear “medieval, renaissance, regal and festive attire."

Are Chrishell and G Flip planning to have children?

Yes, Chrishell is trying IVF once more, and G Flip has openly expressed a desire to have children in the future.