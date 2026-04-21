Christina Applegate shares health update after hospital scare amid multiple sclerosis battle: ‘I’m a strong chick’

“Thank you for the outpouring of love and well wishes. Health issues are a constant for me, but I’m a strong chick and I’m getting stronger and better every day. I’m taking a moment to focus on my health, but I’ll be back with more to say soon enough,” Christina wrote as a caption alongside the picture.

She shared the health update with a picture of a coffee mug and the words ‘Kissy Kissy’ written on it, placed on top of her new memoir You With the Sad Eyes, which was published last month.

On Monday, Christina took to Instagram to reassure her fans after reports of her hospitalisation amid an ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis . On April 16, it was reported that the actor had been hospitalised in Los Angeles.

Actor Christina Applegate has addressed recent reports of her hospitalisation amid her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis, reassuring fans that she is on the road to recovery and “getting stronger and better every day.”

The update comes after TMZ reported on April 16 that the actor had been hospitalised since late March. The actor had not commented on the report and her only Instagram post in April was an update on her memoir becoming a New York Times audio bestseller.

After the report got picked up widely, Christina’s representative issued a statement declining comment on whether or not “she is in the hospital or what her medical treatments are.”

The rep shared, “She’s had a long history of complicated medical conditions that she has been refreshingly open about, as evidenced in her memoir and on her podcast.”

Christina’s battle with multiple sclerosis Back in 2021, Christina publicly announced that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. She has been open about her health struggles in the years since, especially through her memoir You with the Sad Eyes, which was released in 2026, and the podcast she cohosts with Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who also has multiple sclerosis.

She has been hospitalised "upwards of 30 times" since her MS diagnosis, she revealed in a 2025 podcast episode. She also shared that the symptoms, which can include mobility and balance issues, numbness, and vision impairment, have made it difficult for her to be out in public.

Christina has retired from acting while dealing with her MS. The comedic thriller series Dead to Me was her final role; Season 3 began filming just before she received her diagnosis and was released in 2022.