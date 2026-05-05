Christopher Nolan reviews The Devil Wears Prada 2, praises Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's ‘terrific’ performances

The much-awaited sequel to the 2006 film, The Devil Wears Prada, was released in theatres worldwide on May 1. The film opened to positive reviews and has been performing well at the box office as well. Amid the film's early success, Oscar-winning filmmaker Christopher Nolan also shared his review of the film and praised Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's performances, both of whom he has worked with in the past.

Christopher Nolan reviews The Devil weara Prada 2

Christopher Nolan is all praise for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

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During his appearance on The Late Show, Nolan was talking about working with Anne Hathaway again when he was asked if he watched The Devil Wears Prada 2. The filmmaker said, "I watched it last night. It was fabulous, with Emily Blunt as well. It was terrific," resulting in the audience giving a loud cheer.

Nolan and Anne have worked together in movies like Ending The Knight, Interstellar and Inside Interstellar. The two have collaborated on yet another film. The Odyssey, which is set to release later this year. Emily Blunt has worked with the filmmaker in Oppenheimer, which emerged as a massive blockbuster.

About The Devil Wears Prada 2

Helmed by David Frankel, the film is written by Aline Brosh McKe. The sequel sees Anne Hathaway and Emily Blunt's return as Andy and Emily after 20 years. They were joined by Meryl Streep and Stanley Tucci, who reprised their roles as the iconic Miranda and Nigel. Some of the new cast members include Kenneth Branagh, Simone Ashley, Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu, Patrick Brammall, Caleb Hearon, Helen J. Shen, Pauline Chalamet, B. J. Novak, and Conrad Ricamora. Tracie Thoms and Tibor Feldman also reprise their roles as Lily and Irv from the original film.

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{{^usCountry}} The film follows Andy Sachs' return to fashion mag Runway as she has to work with its diabolical editor, Miranda Priestly, yet again. The film has received critical acclaim. It took a strong start at the global box office, crossing the $200-million mark in its opening weekend itself, and becoming profitable in just 24 hours start at the global box office, crossing the $200-million mark in its opening weekend itself, and becoming profitable in just 24 hours and even dethroned Michael at the North American box office. About Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film follows Andy Sachs' return to fashion mag Runway as she has to work with its diabolical editor, Miranda Priestly, yet again. The film has received critical acclaim. It took a strong start at the global box office, crossing the $200-million mark in its opening weekend itself, and becoming profitable in just 24 hours start at the global box office, crossing the $200-million mark in its opening weekend itself, and becoming profitable in just 24 hours and even dethroned Michael at the North American box office. About Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The epic fantasy action film written and directed by Christopher Nolan is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey. The film stars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway in lead roles along with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, among others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in United States on July 17, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The epic fantasy action film written and directed by Christopher Nolan is an adaptation of Homer's ancient Greek epic, The Odyssey. The film stars Matt Damon and Anne Hathaway in lead roles along with Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Zendaya, and Charlize Theron, among others. The film is scheduled to release in theatres in United States on July 17, 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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