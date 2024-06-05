Cillian Murphy reprises his role in Peaky Blinders film: 'It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me'

Cillian Murphy is set to reprise an iconic role as Netflix shared update on the new Peaky Blinders film. In a post shared on the streaming platform's Twitter handle, Cillian dedicated a message to the fans of Peaky Blinders. (Also read: Peaky Blinders movie confirms Cillian Murphy’s return: Release date, cast, everything we know) Cillian Murphy is returning as Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders spin-off movie.

Cillian Murphy is back in Peaky Blinders spin-off film

Netflix shared a picture of a draft placed on a table. The front page in the script of the upcoming crime-drama film read, “A Peaky Blinders Film…Written by Steven Knight…Starring Cillian Murphy as Tommy Shelby…Directed by Tom Harper…Netflix.” The streaming platform's handle captioned the post as, “It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me…It is very gratifying to be re-collaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans.”

Peaky Blinders based on real urban youth gang

For the unversed, Cillian essayed the role of Thomas ‘Tommy’ Shelby in Peaky Blinders series. The period crime-drama show was set in Birmingham and followed the exploits of the Peaky Blinders crime gang in the direct aftermath of the First World War. The fictional gang depicted in Pleaky Blinders is inspired by a real urban youth gang who were active in the city from the 1880s to the 1910s. The series began airing from on 12 September 2013 and went up to the sixth season. In January 2021, it was announced that the sixth series would be the last, followed by a spin-off film. The final installment of Peaky Blinders was released in 2022.

About Cillian Murphy

Cillian received praise for playing the character of American physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer (2023). The epic thriller was set in the backdrop of World War 2 and the usage of nuclear weapons. Cillian won an Oscar and BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Awards) for his portrayal of the controversial scientist in the film.

Cillian will be next seen in the historical drama Small Things Like These and Danny Boyle's apocalyptic horror - 28 Years Later.