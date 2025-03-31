'Cracks' in Emma Stone, Dave McCary's marriage due to showbiz pressure: Report

Actor Emma Stone and writer-director Dave McCary's marriage is reportedly facing significant challenges. As per a new report, the constant scrutiny and demands of the entertainment industry are putting a strain on their bond, leaving it at risk of collapsing under the weight of showbiz pressure. Emma Stone and Dave McCary pose on the red carpet during the Oscars arrivals at the 96th Academy Awards in Los Angeles. (REUTERS)

Emma Stone and Dave McCary's marriage on shaky ground

As per RadarOnline.com, the La La Land star is scared that her four-year marriage will collapse under the strain of conquering the film business. The couple launched Fruit Tree Productions in 2020 and have scored a deal with Universal Pictures and produced eight TV shows and film, including this A Real Pain. The report quoted a friend saying that the success is adding pressure to her marriage.

A source said, “Emma has wondered, even with their success, if it was a good idea to become business partners with Dave. These days, their conversations are more boardroom than bedroom, and that zaps the spice out of a marriage. And she knows what these film partnerships have done in other Hollywood couples.”

In the past, Jennifer Aniston partnered with Brad Pitt in Plan B Entertainment, which he took over when their marriage hit rock bottom in 2005. Actor Reese Witherspoon and her husband, Jim Toth also sold their film company, Hello Sunshine, in 2021 before divorcing.

The source added: "Emma sees success forming cracks in her marriage – especially since her name is much bigger than Dave's and his ego gets hurt when power brokers only want to take meetings with her. She fears that with their business success, their marriage could become another casualty of Hollywood."

More about the couple

Emma Stone first met Dave McCary, a former segment director on Saturday Night Live, when she hosted the show in 2016. They were first linked as a couple in October 2017. They announced their engagement in December 2019. Dave popped the big question in a Saturday Night Live office, where they first met, presenting Emma with a pearl engagement ring for the proposal.

The couple tied the knot in a secret wedding in September 2020. The duo was spotted wearing matching bands. Their nuptials made headlines four months after the Golden Globe winner sparked speculation by swapping her diamond ring for a gold one during an interview with Reese Witherspoon. They were originally supposed to marry in March 2020 but had to postpone their wedding over coronavirus concerns. Emma and Dave welcomed their first child, a daughter named Louise Jean McCary, in 2021.

Before dating Dave, the Birdman star was in a relationship with her Amazing Spider-Man co-star Andrew Garfield from 2010 to 2015.