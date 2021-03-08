Critics Choice Awards 2021 Winners: Nomadland, Chadwick Boseman, The Crown among biggest winners
The Critics Choice Awards 2021 recently concluded and the best of movies and television were honoured. The 26th annual Critics Choice Awards followed the footsteps of the recently concluded Golden Globe Awards 2021, for the ceremony took place virtually, with Taye Diggs hosting it from Los Angeles, while winners accepted their awards from their homes. This year, Nomadland took home the big prizes, picking up Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Adapted Screenplay.
Late Chadwick Boseman received a posthumous award for Best Actor for his performance in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom. Carey Mulligan was honoured with the Best Actress award for her performance in Promising Young Woman. Minari won Best Foreign Language Film.
In the television category, The Crown was awarded Best Drama Series, Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Supporting Actress. Schitt's Creek bagged the Best Actress in a Comedy Series and Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series while Ted Lasso bagged Best Comedy Series. Check out the Critics Choice Awards 2021's complete winners' list below:
Film:
Best Picture
Da 5 Bloods
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland -- WINNER
One Night in Miami
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Director
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
David Fincher, Mank
Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Chloé Zhao, Nomadland -- WINNER
Best Actor
Ben Affleck, The Way Back
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- WINNER
Tom Hanks, News of the World
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods
Gary Oldman, Mank
Steven Yeun, Minari
Best Actress
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman -- WINNER
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie
Best Supporting Actor
Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods
Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah -- WINNER
Bill Murray, On the Rocks
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night in Miami
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Best Supporting Actress
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm -- WINNER
Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of a Woman
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
Olivia Colman, The Father
Amanda Seyfried, Mank
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Best Young Actor/Actress
Ryder Allen, Palmer
Ibrahima Gueye, The Life Ahead
Alan Kim, Minari -- WINNER
Talia Ryder, Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Caoilinn Springall, The Midnight Sky
Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Acting Ensemble
Da 5 Bloods
Judas and the Black Messiah
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- WINNER
Best Original Screenplay
Mank
Minari
Never Rarely Sometimes Always
Promising Young Woman -- WINNER
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Adapted Screenplay
The Father
First Cow
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
News of the World
Nomadland -- WINNER
One Night in Miami
Best Production Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Mank -- WINNER
News of the World
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Tenet
Best Cinematography
Da 5 Bloods
First Cow
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Nomadland -- WINNER
Tenet
Best Costume Design
Emma
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- WINNER
Mank
Mulan
The Personal History of David Copperfield
Promising Young Woman
Best Editing
The Father
Mank
Nomadland
Sound of Metal -- WINNER
Tenet
The Trial of the Chicago 7 -- WINNER
Best Hair and Makeup
Emma
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom -- WINNER
Mank
Promising Young Woman
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Invisible Man
Mank
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
Tenet -- WINNER
Wonder Woman 1984
Best Score
The Midnight Sky
Mank
Minari
News of the World
Soul -- WINNER
Tenet
Best Song
Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga -- Husavik (My Home Town)
The Life Ahead - Io Si (Seen)
Judas and the Black Messiah -- Fight for You
One Night in Miami -- Speak Now -- WINNER
The Outpost -- Everybody Cries
The United States vs. Billie Holiday -- Tigress & Tweed
Best Foreign Language Film
Another Round
Collective
La Llorona
The Life Ahead
Minari -- WINNER
Two Of Us
Best Comedy
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
The Forty-Year-Old Version
The King of Staten Island
On the Rocks
Palm Springs -- WINNER
The Prom
TELEVISION:
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
The Crown -- WINNER
The Good Fight
Lovecraft Country
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Perry Mason
This Is Us
Best Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman -- Ozark
Sterling K. Brown -- This Is Us
Jonathan Majors -- Lovecraft Country
Josh O'Connor -- The Crown -- WINNER
Bob Odenkirk -- Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys -- "Perry Mason
Best Actress in a Drama Series
Christine Baranski -- The Good Fight
Olivia Colman -- The Crown
Emma Corrin -- The Crown -- WINNER
Claire Danes -- Homeland
Laura Linney -- Ozark
Jurnee Smollett -- Lovecraft Country
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Jonathan Banks -- Better Call Saul
Justin Hartley -- This Is Us
John Lithgow -- Perry Mason
Tobias Menzies -- The Crown
Tom Pelphrey -- Ozark
Michael K. Williams -- Lovecraft Country -- WINNER
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson -- The Crown -- WINNER
Cynthia Erivo -- The Outsider
Julia Garner -- Ozark
Janet McTeer -- Ozark
Wunmi Mosaku -- Lovecraft Country
Rhea Seehorn -- Better Call Saul
Best Comedy Series
Better Things
The Flight Attendant
Mom
Pen15
Ramy
Schitt's Creek
Ted Lasso -- WINNER
What We Do in the Shadows
Best Actor in a Comedy Series
Hank Azaria -- Brockmire
Matt Berry -- What We Do in the Shadows
Nicholas Hoult -- The Great
Eugene Levy -- Schitt's Creek
Jason Sudeikis -- Ted Lasso -- WINNER
Ramy Youssef -- Ramy
Best Actress in a Comedy Series
Pamela Adlon -- Better Things
Christina Applegate -- Dead to Me
Kaley Cuoco -- The Flight Attendant
Natasia Demetriou -- What We Do in the Shadows
Catherine O'Hara -- Schitt's Creek -- WINNER
Issa Rae -- Insecure
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
William Fichtner -- Mom
Harvey Guillén -- What We Do in the Shadows
Daniel Levy -- Schitt's Creek --WINNER
Alex Newell -- Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
Mark Proksch -- What We Do in the Shadows
Andrew Rannells -- Black Monday
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Lecy Goranson -- The Conners
Rita Moreno -- One Day at a Time
Annie Murphy -- Schitt's Creek
Ashley Park -- Emily in Paris
Jaime Pressly -- Mom
Hannah Waddingham -- Ted Lasso -- WINNER
Best Limited Series
I May Destroy You
Mrs. America
Normal People
The Plot Against America
The Queen's Gambit -- WINNER
Small Axe
The Undoing
Unorthodox
TV Movie
Bad Education
Between the World and Me
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Hamilton -- WINNER
Sylvie's Love
What the Constitution Means to Me
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
John Boyega -- Small Axe -- WINNER
Hugh Grant -- The Undoing
Paul Mescal -- Normal People
Chris Rock -- Fargo
Mark Ruffalo -- I Know This Much is True
Morgan Spector -- The Plot Against America
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Cate Blanchett -- Mrs. America
Michaela Coel -- I May Destroy You
Daisy Edgar-Jones -- Normal People
Shira Haas -- Unorthodox
Anya Taylor-Joy -- The Queen's Gambit -- WINNER
Tessa Thompson -- Sylvie's Love
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Daveed Diggs -- The Good Lord Bird
Joshua Caleb Johnson -- The Good Lord Bird
Dylan McDermott -- Hollywood
Donald Sutherland -- The Undoing -- WINNER
Glynn Turman -- Fargo
John Turturro -- The Plot Against America
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Uzo Aduba -- Mrs. America -- WINNER
Betsy Brandt -- Soulmates
Marielle Heller -- The Queen's Gambit
Margo Martindale -- Mrs. America
Winona Ryder -- The Plot Against America
Tracey Ullman -- Mrs. America