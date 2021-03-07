Thor: Love and Thunder leaked photos and video featuring Natalie Portman reveal plot spoiler
- Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi are currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. A few photos and a video from the sets have leaked online.
Thor: Love and Thunder is currently being shot in Australia. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie sees Chris Hemsworth return as the God of Thunder while Natalie Portman will reprise the role of Jane Foster. She will also be introduced as the first female Thor in the MCU.
Warning: Spoilers Ahead
In the videos and photos shared online, it has been revealed that the film revisits the location where Odin died and Hela destroyed Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok. New Asgard seems to have erected a monument in the memory of Odin. A photo features Asgardian warriors standing on the edge of the monument with spears in their hands. Another photo gives fans a close look at Natalie, as Jane, standing at the centre of the monument.
The video from the location shows Natalie writhing in pain, mid-air, with neither an Avenger nor a Guardian around.
The new leaks come just days after a video revealed that, like Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder will see Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth play fake Loki and Thor, as they reenact a scene featuring Hela.
Also Read: Chrissy Teigen jams to Neha Kakkar's Gal Ban Gayi and Varun Dhawan-Parineeti Chopra's Jaaneman Aah at a party
Last year, Natalie spoke to Yahoo! and revealed that she was training for her role in the movie. "I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side," she said. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in 2022.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Thor: Love and Thunder leaked set photos and video reveal a plot spoiler
- Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi are currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. A few photos and a video from the sets have leaked online.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chrissy Teigen jams to Gal Ban Gayi and Jaaneman Aah at a party, watch video
- Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post pictures and videos from a recent night out with husband, singer John Legend, where she enjoyed some popular Bollywood music.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Judas and the Black Messiah review: And the Oscar must go to Daniel Kaluuya
- Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield deliver extraordinary performances in Shaka King's politically charged film, co-produced by Ryan Coogler.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Coming 2 America review: Eddie Murphy gets more woke and more boring in sequel
- Coming 2 America movie review: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reunite for the dull and boring sequel to their cult hit.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raya and the Last Dragon review: Disney's rip-roaring adventure is vibrant fun
- Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina put their own twist on the Mulan-Mushu dynamic in Disney's latest animated adventure.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chris Evans' friend has funny reactions to first Captain America movie's scenes
- Chris Evans shared a video montage of his friend visiting the sets of Captain America: The First Avenger and reacting to his scenes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kristen Stewart recreates Princess Diana's Portsmouth look on Spencer set
- Kristen Stewart has been filming for her upcoming movie, Spencer. The Twilight star plays the role of Princess Diana in the movie.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nick felt 'disconnected' when Priyanka was away in Germany filming Matrix 4
- Nick Jonas revealed he began the making of his upcoming album Spaceman when his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra was filming for The Matrix 4 in Germany.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gal Gadot is pregnant, posts a cute family pic to make the announcement
- Actor Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are expecting their third child together. The Wonder Woman actor posted a cute family picture to make the announcement.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chadwick Boseman's wife breaks down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe
- Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward broke down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mark Ruffalo talks about environment in Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech
- Mark Ruffalo received the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for I Know This Much Is True... at the Golden Globe Awards 2021. The actor, in his acceptance speech, spoke about "Mother Earth."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Golden Globe 2021 full list of winners: The Crown, Soul take home awards
- The Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday, February 28. From The Crown to Schitt's Creek and I Care A Lot, here’s who bagged the trophies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chaotic Golden Globe Awards 2021 opens the floodgate for Twitter memes
- The Golden Globe Awards 2021 took place this weekend and Twitter couldn't help but point out the chaos that unfolded at the awards show.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Time's Up Globes': Hollywood stars called out HFPA ahead of Golden Globe 2021
- Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) were called out by several celebrities for their lack of diversity in their ranks. After stars chanted "Time's Up Globes", the HFPA issued a statement assuring a change in the making.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox