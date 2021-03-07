IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Thor: Love and Thunder leaked photos and video featuring Natalie Portman reveal plot spoiler
Natalie Portman will play Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the new movie.
Natalie Portman will play Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the new movie.
hollywood

Thor: Love and Thunder leaked photos and video featuring Natalie Portman reveal plot spoiler

  • Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi are currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. A few photos and a video from the sets have leaked online.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:29 PM IST

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently being shot in Australia. The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie sees Chris Hemsworth return as the God of Thunder while Natalie Portman will reprise the role of Jane Foster. She will also be introduced as the first female Thor in the MCU.

Warning: Spoilers Ahead

In the videos and photos shared online, it has been revealed that the film revisits the location where Odin died and Hela destroyed Mjolnir in Thor: Ragnarok. New Asgard seems to have erected a monument in the memory of Odin. A photo features Asgardian warriors standing on the edge of the monument with spears in their hands. Another photo gives fans a close look at Natalie, as Jane, standing at the centre of the monument.

The video from the location shows Natalie writhing in pain, mid-air, with neither an Avenger nor a Guardian around.


The new leaks come just days after a video revealed that, like Thor: Ragnarok, Thor: Love and Thunder will see Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth play fake Loki and Thor, as they reenact a scene featuring Hela.

Also Read: Chrissy Teigen jams to Neha Kakkar's Gal Ban Gayi and Varun Dhawan-Parineeti Chopra's Jaaneman Aah at a party

Last year, Natalie spoke to Yahoo! and revealed that she was training for her role in the movie. "I can’t tell you that much. I’m really excited. I’m starting to train, to get muscles. If there can be all these female superheroes, the more of them they are, the better it is. I’m trying to think — it’s based on the graphic novel of The Mighty Thor. She’s going through cancer treatment and is a superhero on the side," she said. Thor: Love and Thunder is set to release in 2022.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
thor love and thunder natalie portman chris hemsworth

Related Stories

Dave Bautista in a still from Army of the Dead, Leonardo DiCaprio in a still from Don't Look Up, and Chris Hemsworth in a still from Escape from the Spiderhead.
Dave Bautista in a still from Army of the Dead, Leonardo DiCaprio in a still from Don't Look Up, and Chris Hemsworth in a still from Escape from the Spiderhead.
hollywood

Netflix unveils star-studded 2021 slate, featuring DiCaprio, The Rock, Hemsworth

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 12, 2021 08:31 PM IST
  • First footage from high-profile upcoming films starring Chris Hemsworth, Leonardo DiCaprio, Dwayne Johnson, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Adams, and others, has been revealed by Netflix.
READ FULL STORY
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.
Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch in WandaVision.
web series

WandaVision finale ending, mid-credit, post-credit and Ship of Theseus explained

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 12:43 PM IST
  • WandaVision premiered its finale episode on Friday. The action-packed episode featured two post-credit scenes and broke open numerous possibilities connecting the show with Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 projects.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Natalie Portman will play Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the new movie.
Natalie Portman will play Jane Foster/Mighty Thor in the new movie.
hollywood

Thor: Love and Thunder leaked set photos and video reveal a plot spoiler

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:29 PM IST
  • Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and director Taika Waititi are currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder in Australia. A few photos and a video from the sets have leaked online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen grooving to Bollywood songs on Saturday night.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were seen grooving to Bollywood songs on Saturday night.
hollywood

Chrissy Teigen jams to Gal Ban Gayi and Jaaneman Aah at a party, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 12:48 PM IST
  • Chrissy Teigen took to Instagram to post pictures and videos from a recent night out with husband, singer John Legend, where she enjoyed some popular Bollywood music.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from Shaka King's film. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(AP)
Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya in a scene from Shaka King's film. (Warner Bros. Pictures via AP)(AP)
hollywood

Judas and the Black Messiah review: And the Oscar must go to Daniel Kaluuya

By Rohan Naahar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 05:53 PM IST
  • Judas and the Black Messiah movie review: Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield deliver extraordinary performances in Shaka King's politically charged film, co-produced by Ryan Coogler.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Coming 2 America movie review: Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy in the movie,
Coming 2 America movie review: Arsenio Hall and Eddie Murphy in the movie,
hollywood

Coming 2 America review: Eddie Murphy gets more woke and more boring in sequel

By Soumya Srivastava
PUBLISHED ON MAR 05, 2021 11:54 AM IST
  • Coming 2 America movie review: Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall reunite for the dull and boring sequel to their cult hit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, in a still from the new Disney film.
Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Raya, voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, in a still from the new Disney film.
hollywood

Raya and the Last Dragon review: Disney's rip-roaring adventure is vibrant fun

By Rohan Naahar
UPDATED ON MAR 04, 2021 07:10 PM IST
  • Raya and the Last Dragon movie review: Kelly Marie Tran and Awkwafina put their own twist on the Mulan-Mushu dynamic in Disney's latest animated adventure.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chris Evans and his friend on the sets of Captain America: The First Avenger.
Chris Evans and his friend on the sets of Captain America: The First Avenger.
hollywood

Chris Evans' friend has funny reactions to first Captain America movie's scenes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 06:22 PM IST
  • Chris Evans shared a video montage of his friend visiting the sets of Captain America: The First Avenger and reacting to his scenes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kristen Stewart essays the role of Princess Diana in Spencer.
Kristen Stewart essays the role of Princess Diana in Spencer.
hollywood

Kristen Stewart recreates Princess Diana's Portsmouth look on Spencer set

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 01:04 PM IST
  • Kristen Stewart has been filming for her upcoming movie, Spencer. The Twilight star plays the role of Princess Diana in the movie.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nick Jonas reveals he missed Priyanka Chopra when she was filming The Matrix 4.
Nick Jonas reveals he missed Priyanka Chopra when she was filming The Matrix 4.
hollywood

Nick felt 'disconnected' when Priyanka was away in Germany filming Matrix 4

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 03, 2021 12:37 PM IST
  • Nick Jonas revealed he began the making of his upcoming album Spaceman when his wife and actor Priyanka Chopra was filming for The Matrix 4 in Germany.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano have been married for 12 years.
Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano have been married for 12 years.
hollywood

Gal Gadot is pregnant, posts a cute family pic to make the announcement

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 10:37 AM IST
  • Actor Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano are expecting their third child together. The Wonder Woman actor posted a cute family picture to make the announcement.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
Chadwick Boseman won a posthumous Golden Globe award for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.
hollywood

Chadwick Boseman's wife breaks down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 11:03 AM IST
  • Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward broke down while accepting his posthumous Golden Globe for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mark Ruffalo won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at Golden Globe Awards 2021.
Mark Ruffalo won Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie at Golden Globe Awards 2021.
hollywood

Mark Ruffalo talks about environment in Golden Globe Awards acceptance speech

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:23 AM IST
  • Mark Ruffalo received the Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie for I Know This Much Is True... at the Golden Globe Awards 2021. The actor, in his acceptance speech, spoke about "Mother Earth."
READ FULL STORY
Close
Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.
Emma Corrin won Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series (Drama) for The Crown at the Golden Globe Awards 2021.
hollywood

Golden Globe 2021 full list of winners: The Crown, Soul take home awards

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 09:39 AM IST
  • The Golden Globe Awards 2021 winners were announced on Sunday, February 28. From The Crown to Schitt's Creek and I Care A Lot, here’s who bagged the trophies.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.
Daniel Kaluuya accidentally muted himself.
hollywood

Chaotic Golden Globe Awards 2021 opens the floodgate for Twitter memes

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 08:00 AM IST
  • The Golden Globe Awards 2021 took place this weekend and Twitter couldn't help but point out the chaos that unfolded at the awards show.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
Jennifer Aniston joins Sterling K. Brown and Ava DuVernay to criticise Hollywood Foreign Press Association for lack of diversity in their ranks.
hollywood

'Time's Up Globes': Hollywood stars called out HFPA ahead of Golden Globe 2021

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 07:17 AM IST
  • Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) were called out by several celebrities for their lack of diversity in their ranks. After stars chanted "Time's Up Globes", the HFPA issued a statement assuring a change in the making.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Golden Globe Awards 2021 live: Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
Golden Globe Awards 2021 live: Chadwick Boseman won a post-humous Best Actor Award for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.
hollywood

Golden Globes: Chadwick Boseman wins Best Actor Drama for Ma Rainey

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 01, 2021 10:01 AM IST
Golden Globes 2021 live: Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are hosting the awards ceremony at The Beverly Hilton. Early winners include The Crown and Schitt's Creek.
READ FULL STORY
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP