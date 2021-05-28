Danai Gurira to reprise Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Zimbabwean-American actor Danai Gurira will be returning as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje, in Ryan Coogler's upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is also reported to be reprising the character in an origin spinoff series for Disney.

Deadline reported that Disney hasn't confirmed the news of casting the 43-year-old actor in the series yet. However, it would not come as a shock if Danai Gurira also stars in the Wakanda series which Ryan Coogler is developing for Disney.

Earlier Deadline reported about the new show when the filmmaker and his Proximity Media signed a five-year overall exclusive TV deal with the studio.

Recently, Black Panther star Florence Kasumba returned as her Black Panther character Ayo, another member of the Dora Milaje, in Disney 's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theatres on July 8, 2022.





