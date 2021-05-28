Home / Entertainment / Hollywood / Danai Gurira to reprise Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Danai Gurira with Ryan Coogler during Black Panther shoot.
Danai Gurira with Ryan Coogler during Black Panther shoot.
hollywood

Danai Gurira to reprise Okoye in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Actor Danai Gurira, who played Okoye, the general of the Dora Milaje in Black Panther, is likely to return in Ryan Coogler's upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
READ FULL STORY
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:17 PM IST

Zimbabwean-American actor Danai Gurira will be returning as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje, in Ryan Coogler's upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She is also reported to be reprising the character in an origin spinoff series for Disney.

Deadline reported that Disney hasn't confirmed the news of casting the 43-year-old actor in the series yet. However, it would not come as a shock if Danai Gurira also stars in the Wakanda series which Ryan Coogler is developing for Disney.

Earlier Deadline reported about the new show when the filmmaker and his Proximity Media signed a five-year overall exclusive TV deal with the studio.

Also read: Amitabh Bachchan buys apartment worth 31 cr, pays 62 lakh as stamp duty

Recently, Black Panther star Florence Kasumba returned as her Black Panther character Ayo, another member of the Dora Milaje, in Disney 's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Wakanda Forever is scheduled to hit theatres on July 8, 2022.


SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
danai gurira black panther

Related Stories

Chris Evans as Captain America and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.
Chris Evans as Captain America and Tom Hiddleston as Loki.
web series

Loki: Marvel fan theory suggests Captain America could appear in the MCU series

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:06 PM IST
  • Loki will premiere its first episode on June 9, on Disney+. Ahead of its release, a fan theory suggests that Captain America could make an appearance on the show.
READ FULL STORY
The FRIENDS gang during the episode.
The FRIENDS gang during the episode.
tv

Friends Reunion: New revelations from the show that fans would love to remember

ANI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 28, 2021 08:02 PM IST
The cast members of hit 90s American comedy series FRIENDS got together for as special episode called Friends: The Reunion. In the course of it the stars shared information not known to fans before. Here's a list.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.