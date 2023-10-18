News / Entertainment / Hollywood / Daniel Radcliffe reacts to speculations about him replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

Daniel Radcliffe reacts to speculations about him replacing Hugh Jackman as Wolverine

ByAdarsh Kumar Gupta
Oct 18, 2023 09:40 PM IST

Daniel Radcliffe also highlighted other insane rumours that he has heard about himself.

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has reacted to speculations about him replacing Hugh Jackman in the superhero series Wolverine. Radcliffe addressed the rumours during a Vanity Fair lie detector interview with his Merrily We Roll Along costars Jonathan Groff and Lindsay Mendez.

Daniel Radcliffe, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine(File Photos)
During the interaction, the 34-year-old highlighted why he had got the buff.

“Yes. I got buff because I am obsessive, and I want to… You’ve seen my parents, they’re like insane fitness people. So that’s just been passed on. But no. No Wolverine. Flattered, but no,” said Radcliffe.

How the rumours about Radcliffe as Wolverine started

Radcliffe bulked up and caught his fans by surprise in the Season 4 finale of Miracle Workers. His amazing transformation and physique gave wind to speculations about him as Wolverine.

Other rumours about Radcliffe

During the interaction, Radcliffe highlighted other insane rumours that he has heard about himself.

“That I had the [UK Special Air Service] walk my dogs. That I had special beer brewed for myself by monks in a monastery in Belgium,” said Radcliffe.

“That I used to get my assistant to hold my scripts in the mirror so I could read it while I was having makeup done — even though that doesn’t make f—ing sense because I wouldn’t be able to read mirror writing. There’s a long list,” explained the Harry Potter star.

Meanwhile, Jackman is set to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3 which is set for a May 2024 release. The 55-year-old will star alongside Ryan Reynolds in the upcoming movie. In September, Jackman parted ways with his former wife Deborra-lee after being married for 27 years.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth," said Hugh and Deborra in a statement to People.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
