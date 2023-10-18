What's Kevin Costner's favourite dish?, Yellowstone chef says…

Chef Gabriel "Gator" Guilbeau who prepares meals for the entire set on Yellowstone series, has revealed Kevin Costner's favourite dish. According to a report by Fox News, Guilbeau disclosed that Costner's eating habits are similar to that of his on-screen character John Dutton. He shared that Costner really enjoys eating a pineapple bourbon bread pudding dish. Kevin Costner in a scene from "Yellowstone." (AP)

"Kevin Costner is a pretty difficult person to feed. Mostly just because he's very simple. Simple ingredients and simple recipes like bread pudding are great," said Guilbeau as quoted by Fox News.

Chef Guilbeau also highlighted Costner's liking for sweet dishes.

"Kevin always likes to tell me he’s on a diet and off the sugar, and then he’ll ask me to make him an apple pie. The same day, usually," revealed the chef.

Guilbeau recalls an incident from Yellowstone

In a scene in the series, Guilbeau served octopus to the Dutton family. Although it was a dish prepared for the reel life Duttons, the chef recalled the reaction of Costner.

"Kevin is a very picky eater. In no way shape or form would he ever eat real octopus," said the chef.

"I sat that down in front of Kevin and he had not seen the octopus at all. So, I set this big sea spider down in front of poor Kevin Costner. He looked at me like he was a little kid and I just stepped on his cat or something or stole his lollipop, because he gave me this look and it was a genuine reaction that you see in the show of ‘Gator, what the hell is that?,’" recalled Guilbeau.

Notably, the fifth season of the show will be its last as Costner has announced his departure from the series.

Earlier, Costner was embroiled in a bitter divorce case against former wife Christine Baumgartner. The legal case involved issues related to child support, eviction of Christine from Costner's property etc.

