Dave Franco drinking Alison Brie's sweat? Post-workout video raises questions | Watch

Dave Franco and partner Alison Brie are turning heads once again, as the Hollywood couple was spotted together after what appears to be workout session. However, it is Dave Franco's actions that is raising eyebrows. Dave Franco and Alison Brie play Tim and Millie, a couple, in 'Together'.(AP)

The actor appeared to drink Alison Brie's sweat, leaving many baffled. Before we get into what happened, it's important to note that Franco and Brie play an on-screen couple as well in ‘Together’, the horror movie releasing on August 1.

Dave Franco drinking Alison Brie's sweat? Watch video

The video, which has been doing the rounds online, shows Franco and Brie in workout gear.

The two are walking along the street, when Franco takes the towel wrapped around Brie's neck. He proceeds to wipe his face or nose with the towel, before wringing it and appearing to drink the liquid that comes out!

Brie, meanwhile, looks back and seems to signal that she had a water bottle all along.

“Did he just drink sweat …is this real ?,” one user on X commented. While some users expressed disgust, with one saying “Ugh what,” others were quick to catch on that this might be a publicity stunt for ‘Together’. They wrote “yall have clearly not seen their new movie together if you think this is wild.”

Notably, this is not the first time Franco and Brie have made the news for their actions in public. Last month, the two were spotted in a park where Brie was clipping Franco's toe nails. Franco and Brie tied the knot in 2017.

The two play Tim and Millie in the new movie, a couple who find themselves at a crossroads, after some years into their relationship, when they move to the country. As tempers flare, an encounter with an unnatural force threatens to corrupt their lives, love, and flesh.

Recalling preparing for the movie, Franco told IndieWire “During COVID we would choose directors and just go down that path,” explaining how David Cronenberg – the master of body horror, known for films like Crash – influenced their portrayals in ‘Together’.