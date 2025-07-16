Peak love, nasty, or movie promo? Alison Brie clipping Dave Franco's nails in public leaves internet divided

Actor Alison Brie, of Mad Men fame, was seen clipping her spouse Dave Franco's toenails in Los Angeles's Griffith Park. Dave Franco and Alison Brie play a married couple on screen also for Together, the horror movie slated to release on July 30. (X)

The two tied the knot in March 2017. In the video, Franco can be seen on his phone while Brie clips his nails.

Peak love, say netizens

One X user commented, "Peak love or peak madness. Either way, that’s Hollywood intimacy."

"This is so cute!!," another chimed in.

Not all found it cute

However, not everyone saw the positive side to it.

"Yeah, that’s nasty, Alison," one user said, while another added "Ewwwwe".

Gender discourse over nail clipping

Some even got into a gender discourse, with a user saying this is not love but captivity. Another commented, “Alison Brie clipping Dave Franco’s toes in Griffith Park is the most random, adorable couple moment! Just picturing them chilling in LA with that quirky love vibe.”

A user chipped in, saying, “y'all would be in awe if it was the opposite, spoil your men, ladies, don't listen to these people.”

While one account said this was 'too much information', another shared that their partner did the same for them, but in private.

Promo for a film?

Many, however, felt that it might be a promo for an upcoming movie.

"This is def promo for their movie and I am on board lol I love when movie promo gets a lil freaky," one user said.

Another added, “this is just publicity for their new movie about codependency.”

"This got to be for the new movie cuz why else would they be doing this in public?", asked another.

Dave Franco has a Now You See Me movie upcoming, while Alison will be seen in the new He-Man movie.