Deepika Padukone shares viral Maestro scene, praises Bradley Cooper for ‘greatest performance of recent years’

Amid all the actors, directors roundtables and yearender lists, Deepika Padukone has given her own verdict on the best acting performance of year (or perhaps multiple recent years). She took to Instagram to share a scene from Bradley Cooper's Maestro and called it one of the ‘greatest’ of recent times. Deepika Padukone posted a scene from Maestro on Instagram.

Deepika's post

Sharing the viral London Symphony Orchestra scene from the Leonard Bernstein biopic on her IG stories, posted by a cinephile account. She wrote, “Aah this scene! Probably one of the greatest performances I've experienced in recent years.”

Watch the scene here:

The scene took six years of prep

Bradley Cooper’s follow-up to A Star Is Born, Maestro takes a loving look at the life of Leonard Bernstein and wife Felicia Montealegre. Bradley co-writes, directs and stars opposite Carey Mulligan in a portrait of the public and private side of the legendary composer and conductor.

Bradley also shared his concerns about filming the viral scene. He mentioned during a Los Angeles screening of the movie, "That scene I was so worried about because we did it live... I was recorded live. I had to conduct them. And I spent six years learning how to conduct six minutes and 21 seconds of music. I was able to get the raw take where I just watched Leonard Bernstein [conduct] at Ely Cathedral... And so I had that to study."

The film, now streaming on Netflix, is expected to be a big contender through awards season, especially for Mulligan’s lived-in, decades-spanning portrayal of an artist living in the shadow of a genius and a wife grappling with the compromises she’s made to support him.

What's next for Deepika?

Deepika was seen last year in two blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan. Her next films up for release include Fighter and Kalki AD 2898. She stars opposite Hrithik Roshan in Fighter and with Prabhas and Amitabh Bachchan in Kalki AD 2898.