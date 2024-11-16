Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Nov 16, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Disney removes untitled Star Wars movie from 2026 release slate. Check out which film replaced it

ANI | | Edited by Ananya Das
Nov 16, 2024 03:08 PM IST

Details of the Star Wars film that was initially set for that date had not been disclosed.

Disney has removed an untitled Star Wars movie from the 2026 release slate. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Star Wars film was earlier supposed to be released on December 18, 2026. However, now Ice Age 6 will move into its spot. (Also Read | Queen Latifah and Ray Romano announce ‘Ice Age 6 is now in production’ with fun video. Watch)

Disney revealed at D23 Brazil last week that Ice Age 6 is in production(REUTERS)
Disney revealed at D23 Brazil last week that Ice Age 6 is in production(REUTERS)

Details of the Star Wars film that was initially set for that date had not been disclosed. Disney announced last week that Simon Kinberg had been brought on to write and produce a Star Wars trilogy.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will also produce the trilogy, with sources telling The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the films would involve new characters and would not be a continuation of the previous Skywalker Saga that spanned Episodes 1 through 9 of the sci-fi film franchise.

Daisy Ridley's character Rey Skywalker is the focus of a different Star Wars movie that is actively in the works from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. This project was first mentioned at the Star Wars Celebration in London in April 2023.

Disney revealed at D23 Brazil last week that Ice Age 6 is in production, with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah and John Leguizamo reprising their voice roles.

Stay connected with all...
See more
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 16, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //