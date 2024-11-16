Disney removes untitled Star Wars movie from 2026 release slate. Check out which film replaced it

Disney has removed an untitled Star Wars movie from the 2026 release slate. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the Star Wars film was earlier supposed to be released on December 18, 2026. However, now Ice Age 6 will move into its spot. (Also Read | Queen Latifah and Ray Romano announce ‘Ice Age 6 is now in production’ with fun video. Watch) Disney revealed at D23 Brazil last week that Ice Age 6 is in production(REUTERS)

Details of the Star Wars film that was initially set for that date had not been disclosed. Disney announced last week that Simon Kinberg had been brought on to write and produce a Star Wars trilogy.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy will also produce the trilogy, with sources telling The Hollywood Reporter at the time that the films would involve new characters and would not be a continuation of the previous Skywalker Saga that spanned Episodes 1 through 9 of the sci-fi film franchise.

Daisy Ridley's character Rey Skywalker is the focus of a different Star Wars movie that is actively in the works from director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy. This project was first mentioned at the Star Wars Celebration in London in April 2023.

Disney revealed at D23 Brazil last week that Ice Age 6 is in production, with Ray Romano, Queen Latifah and John Leguizamo reprising their voice roles.