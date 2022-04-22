Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Fans spot film's possible connection to Eternals in TV spot

Marvel fans claim to have uncovered a new Easter egg in the trailer of the upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Although the film does tie-in with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, mainly WandaVision and Loki, eagle-eyed fans have found that the film's latest TV spot also includes a connection to another Marvel film, Eternals, which released last year. Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor Bruce Campbell says Marvel is constantly changing film's storyline

In one of the latest TV spots for the film that has aired in US and Europe, a scene features Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda warning Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange to try not to break the Multiverse. Fans noted that the wall in front of which Wanda stands in this scene features a circular pattern motif seen repeatedly in Eternals, most notably on the costume of Ikaris (Richard Madden).

Elizabeth Olsen's Wanda in the Doctor Strange 2 TV spot.

The design on the wall-markings can be seen in Ikaris' costume in Eternals.

Doctor Strange 2 takes off from where Spider-Man: No Way Home ended. The film deals with the concept of variants and multiverse and hence, there are chances of several actors making cameos either as variants of existing characters or returning to play fan favourite roles from other franchises.

Given this, many are theorising if this means any of the Eternals will also have a cameo in the film. That is something that remains to be seen. However, other fans believe that the imagery is just a nod towards the Eternals and using a Marvel property in the film. It may not lead to an actual cameo.

Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao, featured an ensemble cast of Angelina Jolie, Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, Don Lee, Kit Harington, and Salma Hayek. It released last year to mostnegative reviews and earned just over $400 million at the box office.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is rumoured to feature several starry cameos, including Tom Cruise playing a variant of Iron Man, the character immortalised by Robert Downey, Jr. Other reported cameos include John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic, and Ryan Reynolds, Tobey Maguire, and Halle Berry reprising their roles as Deadpool, Spider-Man, and Storm, respectively. However, none of these are confirmed. Directed by Sam Raimi, the film Madness, part of MCU's Phase 4, will hit the screens on May 6, 2022.

