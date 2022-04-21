Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness actor Bruce Campbell says Marvel is constantly changing film's storyline

Actor Bruce Campbell, who has a small role in Marvel's upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, has said that the late reshoots of the film are because Marvel Studios is constantly updating the film's plot. The actor stated that this is happening because multiple Marvel Cinematic Universe films are in production at the same time. However, fans have speculated that this may be an attempt on Marvel's part to plug the regular leaks in the film. Also read: New Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness video includes a Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man 2 Easter Egg

Bruce Campbell has worked in Tobey Maguire's Spider-Man series in small roles and is best known for starring in the Evil Dead film series. He reportedly signed on for a cameo in Doctor Strange 2 since it is being directed by his friend Sam Raimi, who had also directed Tobey's Spider-Man series.

In a recent interview with ComicBookResource.com, Bruce addressed the late reshoots and said, "The Marvel guys, they make eight of these movies at the same time, so they’re always updating storylines. So, my buddy Sam [Raimi] has had to add scenes that [Marvel] told him he had to shoot, and he’s removed scenes that no longer apply."

Bruce was addressing questions about the length of his role. He added that with the constant reshoots and changes, even the film's lead actors can't say anything for sure about that. "So until May rolls around I don’t think Benedict Cumberbatch even knows if he’s in this movie or not," he added. Although it is common for big studio films to have reshoots, ones for this film continued till just over a month before the release, which is much later than the norm.

Doctor Strange 2 takes off from where Spider-Man: No Way Home ended. The film deals with the concept of variants and multiverse and hence, there are chances of several actors making cameos either as variants of existing characters or returning to play fan favourite roles from other franchises.

The film is rumoured to feature several starry cameos, including Tom Cruise playing a variant of Iron Man, the character immortalised by Robert Downey, Jr. Other reported cameos include John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic, and Ryan Reynolds, Tobey Maguire, and Halle Berry reprising their roles as Deadpool, Spider-Man, and Storm, respectively. However, none of these are confirmed.

Fans are now speculating that the late reshoots of the film could be Marvel executives trying to change plot to make these leaks redundant in some way. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, part of MCU's Phase 4, will hit the screens on May 6, 2022.

