Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness first reactions are in: Critics praise 'magical moments to remember forever'

Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was premiered in Hollywood on Tuesday and the embargo has also been lifted from sharing reactions on social media. Multiple critics took to Twitter to share their initial reactions to the movie, the first on Marvel's 2022 movies roster. (Also read: Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch chooses Shah Rukh Khan over Hrithik Roshan to be part of MCU: 'Khan is great')

The film, which also stars Elizabeth Olsen as Scarlet Witch, is set after the events of last year's Spider-Man: No Way Home. After the Tom Holland-starrer brought back the previous two Spider-Men, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, fans have been eagerly waiting to see what is in store with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Rumours have been around for a while that the film will feature different versions of beloved Marvel characters, played by different but similarly famous Hollywood stars. While the reacting critics, thankfully, did not reveal if Tom Cruise indeed appears as Iron Man, almost all praised the film for it's mind-bending theme.

Cast member Benedict Cumberbatch runs as he arrives to attend the premiere of the film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in Los Angeles.(REUTERS)

Rachel McAdams arrives for the Los Angeles premiere.(AFP)

The Movie Podcast's AJ wrote on Twitter, “#Doctorstrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is a FULL-ON SPECTACLE. Sam Raimi weaves an exhilarating story creating a visual experience like no other. Benedict elevates Strange to another level & Elizabeth Olsen delivers a powerful performance thats truly horrifying #ScarletWitch.”

Shahbaz from the same podcast wrote, “#DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness is a FEVER DREAM that only Sam Raimi could tell. TWISTED, STUNNING & MESMERIZING describe the performances by Cumberbatch, Olsen and the KALEIDOSCOPIC visuals on screen. Xochitl Gomez will be a crowd favourite.”

Cast member Elizabeth Olsen poses as she attends the premiere.(REUTERS)

Film critic Josie Marie wasn't too happy, “Ultimately wasn't a big fan of #DoctorStrange in the #MultiverseOfMadness, but one thing's for sure: it's a stylistic buffet. Started off rather tame, but it got crazier as it went on. It had some laughs, fun visuals, and an entertaining score.”

Erik Davis of Fandango wrote, “By far the creepiest, gnarliest, zaniest, most haunting and terrifying Marvel movie, #MultiverseOfMadness definitely brings the Sam Raimi horror vibes, and I loved that about it. Danny Elfman’s music is a perfect fit for the film’s odd, mysterious tone & Elizabeth Olsen is MVP, imo.”

Critic Joshua Ryan called it a ‘blast’. “Just watched #MultiverseOfMadness and it’s a Sam Raimi film through and through. It features some of the most brutal and violent moments we’ve seen in the MCU. The darker elements are blended with silly humor and snippets of horror. It’s a BLAST,” he wrote.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the second part to Marvel Studios 2016 film Doctor Strange, is slated to be released in theatres across the country in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam on May 6. The upcoming film is directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict as the titular character. The sequel follows Doctor Strange as he tries to contain the aftermath of the multiverse-fracturing spell he cast in the 2021 hit film Spider-Man: No Way Home -- which caused villains from across the multiverse to spill over into the central Marvel Cinematic Universe timeline.

