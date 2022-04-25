Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: New leak addresses the screen time Tom Cruise’s Iron Man gets in the film

One of the longest-standing rumours about Marvel’s upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is that Tom Cruise is playing a variant of Iron Man in the film. Fans claim to have spotted him in trailers and there are unconfirmed set pics of the actor on the internet too. A new piece of info from a Marvel insider now addresses how much screen time Tom Cruise will be getting in the film and it may just disappoint fans. Also read: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Fans spot film's possible connection to Eternals in TV spot

Fans had been speculating about Tom playing a variant of Iron Man for months. There were even pictures of the actor from the film’s sets. However, they could not be verified. Many fans claimed that a blurry figure seen in the trailer was Tom’s Iron Man but again without confirmation. Now, Marvel insider KC Walsh has apparently put an end to the speculation by claiming that Tom Cruise isn’t in Doctor Strange 2. In a recent Twitter chat, when a fan asked them how much screen time Tom had in the film, they responded with a GIF stating zero.

While many fans are disappointed, some are still not convinced, claiming this could be misdirection on Marvel’s part in an attempt to salvage the film. Some even claimed that Tom’s part was most likely cut out of the film after it leaked, which is what led to the late reshoots of the film.

Doctor Strange 2 is in direct continuation to Spider-Man: No Way Home. The film deals with the concept of variants and multiverse and hence, there are chances of several actors making cameos either as variants of existing characters or returning to play fan favourite roles from other franchises. Tom’s reported cameo is just one of many fan theories floating around.

The film is rumoured to feature several other starry cameos, including John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic, and Ryan Reynolds, Tobey Maguire, and Halle Berry reprising their roles as Deadpool, Spider-Man, and Storm, respectively. However, none of these are confirmed.

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Part of MCU's Phase 4, it will hit the screens on May 6, 2022.

