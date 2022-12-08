Dwayne Johnson reacts to reports calling Black Adam flop, shares film's profit margins on Twitter

Amid reports that DC’s latest superhero venture Black Adam has been a flop despite the millions it has made, the film’s lead star Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has come out in its defence. The actor has shared profit margin figures of the film and said that it is a ‘fact’ that the film has made a profit. While Dwayne did not address the reports doubting the film’s success directly, his tweet came soon after several such reports emerged. Also read: Black Adam review: Dwayne Johnson in the very worst of superhero storytelling

On Wednesday evening, Dwayne took to Twitter to share a news article about Black Adam’s profitability. Alongside, he wrote, “Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news - our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M. Fact.” The accompanying article by Deadline was an explainer on how the film has been profitable.

Waited to confirm with financiers before I shared this excellent #BlackAdam news - our film will PROFIT between $52M-$72M.

Fact.

At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future.https://t.co/GBIgsbtnkq — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) December 7, 2022

Black Adam has made $387 million globally. Two days ago, a Variety report had quoted a source saying that the film would end up causing a loss of over $100 million to the production house Warner Bros. The report said that the studio spent close to $500 million on the film in production and publicity. However, Dwayne denied that and added that the film had done great business, comparing it with a Marvel rival. “At almost $400M worldwide we are building our new franchise step by step (first Captain America did $370M) for the DC future,” he further tweeted.

Black Adam is based on the titular anti-hero from DC Comics with Dwayne playing the role. The film is part of the DC Extended Universe and also stars Pierce Brosnan, Noah Centino, Aldis Hodge, Sarah Shahi, and Marwan Kenzari. Viola Davis and Henry Cavill reprise their DCEU roles as Amanda Waller and Superman in cameos. The film was released in theatres on October 21. Recent reports suggest that the new leadership of DCEU is unlikely to green light a planned sequel.

